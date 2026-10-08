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GTA 6 Could Have a Mission Involving a Pet Tiger, Former Rockstar Developer Reveals

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 Ultimate Edition screenshot with Jason, Lucia, and a pet tiger edited in.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Former Rockstar designer says GTA 6 could feature a mission with a pet tiger.
  • Designer Jeremy Hartvick says he pitched the pet tiger mission while Rockstar was developing GTA 6's story.
  • He has teased that the mission could appear in the final game with a pet tiger or a pet jaguar.
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It’s already well known that GTA 6 will be Rockstar’s craziest open-world outing yet. However, according to a former Rockstar Games developer, the game could have taken its trademark chaos even further with a mission involving a pet tiger. 

Speaking on the latest Kiwi Talkz episode, former Rockstar designer Jeremy Hartvick explained how Rockstar handled mission pitches during GTA 6’s development. He said the studio gave developers an “open invitation” to pitch and detail the missions they wanted to see in the game, giving them plenty of room to get creative.

His pitch included a GTA 6 mission involving a pet tiger. The designer added that Rockstar would assess each pitch and decide whether it fit the main storyline, worked better as a side mission, or didn’t make the cut.

GTA 6 Mount Kalaga national park image with deers and cougars.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

He said, “It had that flexibility at that point where they were looking at how everything fits together,” when developing the main GTA 6 storyline, which now involves Jason and Lucia. While Hartvick didn’t describe how the mission would play out, he teased that it may still make it to the final game.

If there is a pet tiger mission or pet jaguar or whatever, that might be mine.

The GTA games are no stranger to missions involving pets. GTA 5 had a mission where you could play as Franklin’s pet rottweiler Chop during the campaign. So, a pet mission in GTA 6 would essentially take that idea and crank it up a thousand times.

Rockstar has already confirmed that GTA 6 features over 170 animal species, and a tiger might be one of them. As we saw in the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix, you can interact with and study specific animals, like in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Having tigers to pet and hunt would take GTA 6’s hunting and animal interactions to a whole new level. That said, do you want to see a pet tiger or a pet jaguar mission in GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Grand Theft Auto 6
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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