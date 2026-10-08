GTA 6 Could Have a Mission Involving a Pet Tiger, Former Rockstar Developer Reveals

It’s already well known that GTA 6 will be Rockstar’s craziest open-world outing yet. However, according to a former Rockstar Games developer, the game could have taken its trademark chaos even further with a mission involving a pet tiger.

Speaking on the latest Kiwi Talkz episode, former Rockstar designer Jeremy Hartvick explained how Rockstar handled mission pitches during GTA 6’s development. He said the studio gave developers an “open invitation” to pitch and detail the missions they wanted to see in the game, giving them plenty of room to get creative.

His pitch included a GTA 6 mission involving a pet tiger. The designer added that Rockstar would assess each pitch and decide whether it fit the main storyline, worked better as a side mission, or didn’t make the cut.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

He said, “It had that flexibility at that point where they were looking at how everything fits together,” when developing the main GTA 6 storyline, which now involves Jason and Lucia. While Hartvick didn’t describe how the mission would play out, he teased that it may still make it to the final game.

If there is a pet tiger mission or pet jaguar or whatever, that might be mine.

The GTA games are no stranger to missions involving pets. GTA 5 had a mission where you could play as Franklin’s pet rottweiler Chop during the campaign. So, a pet mission in GTA 6 would essentially take that idea and crank it up a thousand times.

Rockstar has already confirmed that GTA 6 features over 170 animal species, and a tiger might be one of them. As we saw in the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix, you can interact with and study specific animals, like in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Having tigers to pet and hunt would take GTA 6’s hunting and animal interactions to a whole new level. That said, do you want to see a pet tiger or a pet jaguar mission in GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.