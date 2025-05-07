24 Hours After GTA 6 Trailer 2 Dropped, the Hype Feels Mixed: What Went Wrong?

GTA 6 Trailer 2 has just crossed the 24-hour mark on YouTube with over 74 million views. Sounds huge, right? Well, not when you remember Trailer 1 pulled in a jaw-dropping 93 million in the same time. That’s over 20 million gamers who didn’t clock back into an even longer trailer. So what happened? Did the hype fizzle out? Do they just not care? Let’s dig in and see where things might’ve gone sideways.

The Hype Comparison Between GTA 6 Trailer 1 and 2

Remember when the first GTA 6 trailer dropped and the internet practically melted? Memes exploded, TikToks flooded the feed, and even your mom probably asked who Lucia was. Rockstar shattered YouTube records and reminded us why the Grand Theft Auto franchise is the boss of hype. The GTA 6 Trailer 1 also currently holds a massive 254 million view count on the platform.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Fast forward to Trailer 2, and… crickets. Okay, not crickets—but certainly not the deafening roar we expected. After 24 hours, the numbers are solid, but nowhere near the firestorm that Trailer 1 ignited. So what gives?

What Went Wrong For GTA 6 Trailer 2 Views

Let’s break it down: Trailer 1 was a cultural reset. It was Rockstar’s long-awaited “We’re back!” moment. The Vice City tease. That Tom Petty track. And yes, the delicious chaos of Jason and Lucia running wild. It hit like a freight train because it felt new, fresh, and finally real.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

But GTA 6 Trailer 2? It’s more like, “Here’s a little more of what you already saw… but now it is one year further away. Good luck out there.” Fans were ready to go full detective mode—dig into gameplay, spot new mechanics, or get a hint at when they can finally pre-order this beast. Instead, we got a few extra story beats, more chaos, and the delayed 2026 release date. Honestly, the official GTA 6 page gave us more than what the trailer did this time.

You know what’s scarier than a GTA police chase? Silence. And that’s what we’re starting to hear from some fans. The Reddit threads are less “OH MY GOD” and more “…that’s it?” X went from meltdown to mild curiosity. And YouTube views? Slower than expected, especially for a game that’s supposed to be the second coming of open-world gaming.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Could it be trailer fatigue? Rockstar’s ultra-secretive marketing? Or maybe people are just tired of waiting. It’s been over a decade since GTA 5, and 2026 still feels like forever away. With the game now releasing on May 26, 2026, fans might be getting a little tired of waiting!

At the end of the day, this isn’t panic—it’s a pause. The game will still be massive. The hype will be there. But for now? GTA 6 Trailer 2 just didn’t hit the same, at least in terms of YouTube views. And honestly… maybe Rockstar wants it that way. However, as it stands, the GTA 6 second trailer feels like a band-aid over a gunshot wound.

What are your thoughts on GTA 6 Trailer 2 not matching the view numbers of the first trailer? Do you think it’s a hype issue? Share your thoughts in the comments below!