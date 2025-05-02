GTA 6 Delayed to 2026, Confirms Rockstar

If I had a penny for everytime I heard the words GTA 6 release date confirmed, I would be a millionaire. As gamers, we have all been waiting for eons for Grand Theft Auto 6 to just drop on our platforms already. However, after numerous leaks and talks that had us all waiting and waiting, we have some bad news. Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will not be released in 2025. Keep on reading to find out the GTA 6 release date.

GTA 6 to Release in 2026

As confirmed just minutes ago through a Rockstar Newswire post, the new GTA 6 release date is May 26, 2026. Unfortunately, Rockstar has not given any concrete reason why the game has been delayed. However, the publisher has thanked gamers for their patience and asked them to understand as they continue providing solid experiences worldwide.

Unexpected or not, the GTA 6 delayed release date will surely shock the entire gaming community. However, some might agree that this was bound to happen, as the game has been fraught with leaks.

Nonetheless, GTA 6’s delay might have a silver lining: It will give Rockstar enough time to finish developing the game and give it that fine polish we have all come to expect and love from the company. After all, Red Dead Redemption 2 wouldn’t be the game we know it to be without this, right?

That said, what do you think about GTA 6 being delayed to 2026? Let us know in the comments below!