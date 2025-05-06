GTA 6 Trailer 2 Released: Showcases Jason and Leonida

Nearly two years have passed since the initial reveal of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. Amid persistent rumors, anticipation mounted as Rockstar Games had not revealed any official information regarding the game since the first trailer. On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, Rockstar Games finally revealed the GTA 6 trailer 2, confirming the game’s release date. Here is the new GTA 6 trailer released today:

In the new trailer, we see the name reveal of the male protagonist in GTA 6. While the Grand Theft Auto trailer 1 gave us a brief look into Vice City and Lucia, this showcased more of Jason and his relationship with the iconic female protagonist. The second trailer of GTA 6 is more than just a rundown like the last one.

Along with the showcase of Jason, a key highlight of the GTA 6 second trailer is how he and Lucia stick together. We also see multiple glimpses of several new locations in the state of Leonida. But the major part of the new trailer for GTA 6 is about the Bonnie and Clyde story of Jason and Lucia.

During the weekend, we finally saw Rockstar reveal the GTA 6 release date. This came in the form of the game getting a delay. GTA 6 will be released on May 26, 2026. Rockstar Games already revealed that the game will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on launch.

The first trailer of the game revealed an overview of the new Vice City, with some hints showcasing that it is based on the Leonida state. We also got our initial idea of Lucia, the female protagonist of GTA 6, in the same trailer. Along with that, multiple other gameplay hints, such as the use of social media, weather changes, wildlife, and something similar to GTA 5 nightclub, were present in the first trailer.

Did the revealed trailer 2 of GTA 6 excite you enough? What was your favorite part of the trailer? Do tell us in the comments below.