GTA 6 Pre-Order Pop-Up Appears on PlayStation App as Trailer Rumors Swirl

Rockstar’s summer marketing is slowly ramping up, as some players have noticed GTA 6 pre-order pop-ups in the PlayStation app shortly after opening it.

This report comes from long-running GTA fan account iGrandTheftAuto, who posted the information in an X post on August 5, 2026. Fans have started questioning whether Sony is finally marketing GTA 6, which is also the year’s biggest video game release.

Reliable industry insider NateTheHate confirmed on X that we’ll get a “meaningful look” at GTA 6 during its next appearance, so these pre-order pop-ups aren’t surprising. In addition, he previously mentioned that more information about GTA 6 is coming in August 2026.

Image Credit: X/@iGrandTheftAuto

Of course, if you’ve already pre-ordered GTA 6, then you won’t receive these pop-ups on the PlayStation app. While some haven’t received these GTA 6 pre-order pop-ups yet, multiple users have confirmed receiving them as soon as they open the PS app, so Rockstar’s radio-silent marketing curse might actually break this time.

Players have widely speculated that Rockstar will drop a gameplay trailer or a third GTA 6 trailer soon, and with leaker Nate’s claims, it might as well be this month. While Rockstar hasn’t officially confirmed anything, fans have taken on an unspoken responsibility to unearth new information about GTA 6.

About a week ago, GTA 6’s potential main theme was found, and it’s a rendition of “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” by Trace Austin. Not just that, they have also discovered a new GTA 6 face scan artist, Destiny Mendoza, and a new GTA 6 cast member, Yollecotte Jean, who seems to be voicing background NPCs in the game.

Anyhow, these pre-order pop-ups on the PS app further strengthen the marketing deal for GTA 6 between Sony and Rockstar Games. It’s only a matter of time before Rockstar drops another picture on social media platforms with the caption “Trailer 3” or straight-up releases a gameplay trailer, a.k.a the “meaningful look”.