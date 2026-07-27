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GTA 6 is Region-Locked on PS5, Check How it Affects You

Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
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GTA 6 Region Locked PS5
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • As per the Rockstar Games store page for GTA 6, the physical code-in-box version will be region-locked on PS5.
  • While shipping of pre-orders begins on November 12, 2026, you'll only be able to claim the code with the same PS5 region's account from where you purchased the code from.
  • GTA 6 will not be region-locked for Xbox Series X|S users, so they can redeem the code anywhere in the world.
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If you’ve already pre-ordered GTA 6 on your PlayStation 5 console, you may want to sit down for this. It has been spotted online on Rockstar’s GTA 6 Store FAQ page that GTA 6 physical code-in-box copies are region-locked on PS5.

According to the FAQ section spotted on Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 store page, the physical version of the game, which comes with no disc and just a digital code in the box, will be region-locked on PlayStation platforms. Furthermore, Rockstar has also stated that users will require an internet connection and a platform account to download the game.

While it’s no surprise since PlayStation digital games are known to be region-locked, the news of a GTA 6 physical edition with code-in-box getting the same treatment might come as a shock to many. If you’re wondering what PlayStation codes for GTA 6 will be region-locked, we’ve got the full list below:

  • Brazil: Brazil
  • LATAM: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay
  • North America: Canada, United States
  • Korea: South Korea
  • Japan: Japan
    • Product codes in Japan will expire 170 days after the issuance date, which is the launch date (November 19, 2026) due to regional regulations.
  • United Kingdom: United Kingdom
  • Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Asia: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
  • Rest of EMEA and Oceania regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine.
GTA 6 FAQ section on Rockstar Games website
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

As you may have noticed, the region-locked GTA 6 codes on PS5 will come into effect once shipping begins on November 12, 2026, ahead of the game’s release on November 19. This means once you buy a PS5 physical code-in-box version from a specific region, you’ll only be able to redeem the code with an eligible PlayStation account from that region.

Among all the regions, Japan so far has enforced a strict 170-day expiration date due to regional restrictions. Furthermore, it is also currently being reported that a lack of age verification to play GTA 6 in Australia could land Rockstar with a $50 million fine, which we believe Rockstar would not risk at this point. If you’re an Xbox user, you need not worry as GTA 6 won’t be region-locked on that platform as far as we’re aware.

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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