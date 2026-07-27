GTA 6 is Region-Locked on PS5, Check How it Affects You

- As per the Rockstar Games store page for GTA 6, the physical code-in-box version will be region-locked on PS5.
- While shipping of pre-orders begins on November 12, 2026, you'll only be able to claim the code with the same PS5 region's account from where you purchased the code from.
- GTA 6 will not be region-locked for Xbox Series X|S users, so they can redeem the code anywhere in the world.
If you’ve already pre-ordered GTA 6 on your PlayStation 5 console, you may want to sit down for this. It has been spotted online on Rockstar’s GTA 6 Store FAQ page that GTA 6 physical code-in-box copies are region-locked on PS5.
According to the FAQ section spotted on Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 store page, the physical version of the game, which comes with no disc and just a digital code in the box, will be region-locked on PlayStation platforms. Furthermore, Rockstar has also stated that users will require an internet connection and a platform account to download the game.
While it’s no surprise since PlayStation digital games are known to be region-locked, the news of a GTA 6 physical edition with code-in-box getting the same treatment might come as a shock to many. If you’re wondering what PlayStation codes for GTA 6 will be region-locked, we’ve got the full list below:
- Brazil: Brazil
- LATAM: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay
- North America: Canada, United States
- Korea: South Korea
- Japan: Japan
- Product codes in Japan will expire 170 days after the issuance date, which is the launch date (November 19, 2026) due to regional regulations.
- United Kingdom: United Kingdom
- Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Asia: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
- Rest of EMEA and Oceania regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine.
As you may have noticed, the region-locked GTA 6 codes on PS5 will come into effect once shipping begins on November 12, 2026, ahead of the game’s release on November 19. This means once you buy a PS5 physical code-in-box version from a specific region, you’ll only be able to redeem the code with an eligible PlayStation account from that region.
Among all the regions, Japan so far has enforced a strict 170-day expiration date due to regional restrictions. Furthermore, it is also currently being reported that a lack of age verification to play GTA 6 in Australia could land Rockstar with a $50 million fine, which we believe Rockstar would not risk at this point. If you’re an Xbox user, you need not worry as GTA 6 won’t be region-locked on that platform as far as we’re aware.