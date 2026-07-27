GTA 6 is Region-Locked on PS5, Check How it Affects You

If you’ve already pre-ordered GTA 6 on your PlayStation 5 console, you may want to sit down for this. It has been spotted online on Rockstar’s GTA 6 Store FAQ page that GTA 6 physical code-in-box copies are region-locked on PS5.

According to the FAQ section spotted on Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 store page, the physical version of the game, which comes with no disc and just a digital code in the box, will be region-locked on PlayStation platforms. Furthermore, Rockstar has also stated that users will require an internet connection and a platform account to download the game.

While it’s no surprise since PlayStation digital games are known to be region-locked, the news of a GTA 6 physical edition with code-in-box getting the same treatment might come as a shock to many. If you’re wondering what PlayStation codes for GTA 6 will be region-locked, we’ve got the full list below:

Brazil: Brazil

Brazil LATAM: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay North America: Canada, United States

Canada, United States Korea: South Korea

South Korea Japan: Japan Product codes in Japan will expire 170 days after the issuance date, which is the launch date (November 19, 2026) due to regional regulations.

Japan United Kingdom: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates Rest of Asia: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand Rest of EMEA and Oceania regions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

As you may have noticed, the region-locked GTA 6 codes on PS5 will come into effect once shipping begins on November 12, 2026, ahead of the game’s release on November 19. This means once you buy a PS5 physical code-in-box version from a specific region, you’ll only be able to redeem the code with an eligible PlayStation account from that region.

Among all the regions, Japan so far has enforced a strict 170-day expiration date due to regional restrictions. Furthermore, it is also currently being reported that a lack of age verification to play GTA 6 in Australia could land Rockstar with a $50 million fine, which we believe Rockstar would not risk at this point. If you’re an Xbox user, you need not worry as GTA 6 won’t be region-locked on that platform as far as we’re aware.