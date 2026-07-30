Would You Pay $150 for GTA 6? Millions of Gamers Say Yes in New Study

We all know that the hype for GTA 6 is unlike anything we’ve seen, but how far are players willing to go for the title? A new study suggests that millions of players would gladly drop $150 for GTA 6.

According to a new market research study at MIDiA Research, 16% of the people surveyed said that they would “definitely” or “probably” buy GTA 6 even if it was priced at $149.99. While 16% might sound like a small slice of the larger player base, it still accounts for millions of players when talking about a franchise like GTA.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The study by MIDiA Research looked at how the demand for GTA 6 changes as price goes up, with the report revealing the following stats:

$49.99 : 79% of players would buy it.

: 79% of players would buy it. $69.99 : About 60% would buy it.

: About 60% would buy it. $99.99 : Interest drops to 35%.

: Interest drops to 35%. $149.99: 16% of die-hard fans willing to buy it.

The report also went on to suggest how, if the base price for the GTA 6 pre-order was actually $150, it would turn too many players away. However, a big chunk of hardcore fans would still pay top dollar when it comes to a long-awaited title like GTA 6. This isn’t surprising, with a recent report suggesting that the game could bring in $5 billion in sales during launch week.

Rockstar already caught a fair amount of flak when they announced the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition at $100. The study confirms that, if Rockstar had pushed the base version of the title out at the rumoured price points of $100 or $150, it definitely would have hampered the excitement for Grand Theft Auto 6.

While $70 is still the baseline for modern AAA titles, the new study clearly shows that, despite no gameplay trailer for GTA 6, players are willing to empty their wallets to play such a highly anticipated title. Let’s just hope that other AAA developers don’t take away the wrong lessons from this study and change pricing practices for future titles.

Where do you stand on the pricing debate surrounding GTA 6? Tell us in the comments below!