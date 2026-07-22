Another GTA 6 Cast Member Has Been Spotted Online

The mystery around the GTA 6 cast is once again slowly unraveling after fans discovered a new actor profile tied to Rockstar Games. The discovery revolves around a Philadelphia-based actress, Yollecotte Jean, whose acting profile on Backstage says she’s working for Rockstar Games on an unnamed project under a non-disclosure agreement.

Rockstar Games has historically kept its GTA 6 cast secret, but that hasn’t stopped the eagle-eyed fans from piecing together the clues from public resumes and professional portfolios. Yollecotte Jean’s Backstage listing, dating back to February 2025, suggests she participated in an unannounced Rockstar production as a cast member involving multiple GTA 6 characters.

GTA 6 is known to have a bustling Vice City, based on Miami, fully voiced pedestrians, police officers, and a ton of side characters. So, many fans believe that Yollecotte Jean could have voiced several background NPCs rather than one of GTA 6’s protagonists as a cast member in the game.

Similar speculation around GTA 6 cast members surfaced when Brett Gipson, who’s playing Sabretooth in the upcoming Insomniac game Wolverine, was rumored to play a mysterious character named Ellis in GTA 6. Another casting discovery fans did quite early on was Puerto Rican actress Manni Perez’s involvement in the project as the lead who plays Lucia in the game.

Nonetheless, the most recent discovery has fueled momentum for the ongoing fan speculation. While some fans believe that she could voice the everyday Vice City residents, another theory suggests that she might portray a member of Real Dimez, a popular rap duo that you might be familiar with from the GTA 6 trailer 2.

Among all these speculations, it is important to note that Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed these GTA 6 actors. It’s just that fans have turned the GTA 6 casting speculation into their own part-time hobby.