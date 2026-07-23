Home > News > A New GTA 6 Face Scan Artist Has Been Spotted Online

A New GTA 6 Face Scan Artist Has Been Spotted Online

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Comments 0
GTA 6 Lucia boxing
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Rockstar Games has been incredibly mysterious about the GTA 6 cast. Although many GTA 6 characters have been revealed, none of the cast members have been officially acknowledged yet. But the internet has its ways of finding things, and they have spotted a GTA 6 face scan artist named Destiny Mendoza.

Destiny Mendoza’s Backstage profile mentions experience as a face scan artist for GTA 6 under the Online and Multimedia section. She is an aspiring actress and model from New York City and has done very little notable work in the industry. The GTA 6 face scan artist job is even listed as her last professional work, dated back to July 2023.

Destiny Mendoza GTA 6 face scan artist
Image Credit: Backstage

Seeing this, she perfectly fits most of Rockstar Games’ requirements for a character, and the timing also fits the development cycle. Another GTA 6 cast member was spotted earlier this week, named Yollecotte Jean, with her Backstage profile also mentioning Rockstar Games for an unnamed project.

With GTA 6 drawing closer to its eventual release this November, the internet is sure to find cast members soon. GTA 6 takes place in Vice City, which is going to be full of life. The number of people required to keep the game’s NPCs unique would be high as well. This is why face scan artists are useful proxies, as they are used to play NPCs over the main GTA 6 protagonists.

This makes it much harder to spot the actual character Destiny Mendoza’s face may have been used for in GTA 6. The currently revealed characters did not show much similarity, so maybe GTA 6 trailer 3 can shed some light in the future. Remember that GTA 6 pre-orders have also gone live, so if you plan to play the game, getting it now would let you have the free pre-order bonus.

Have you spotted any new GTA 6 cast member online? If yes, tell us about it in the comments section below.

Related Articles
GTA 6’s Marketing Silence Feels Even Louder Now That the World Cup Is Over
Matthew Wilkins Jul 21, 2026
GTA 6 Insider Debunks Claims That Story Campaign is 100 Hours Long
Bipradeep Biswas Jul 21, 2026
Take-Two CEO Reveals GTA 6 Revenue Expectations in New Letter to Investors
Pranav Maytray Jul 20, 2026
GTA 6 Will Cross $5 Billion in Sales During Launch Week, Predicts Analyst
Pranav Maytray Jul 17, 2026
#Tags
#GTA 6#featured
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...