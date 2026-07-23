A New GTA 6 Face Scan Artist Has Been Spotted Online

Rockstar Games has been incredibly mysterious about the GTA 6 cast. Although many GTA 6 characters have been revealed, none of the cast members have been officially acknowledged yet. But the internet has its ways of finding things, and they have spotted a GTA 6 face scan artist named Destiny Mendoza.

Destiny Mendoza’s Backstage profile mentions experience as a face scan artist for GTA 6 under the Online and Multimedia section. She is an aspiring actress and model from New York City and has done very little notable work in the industry. The GTA 6 face scan artist job is even listed as her last professional work, dated back to July 2023.

Image Credit: Backstage

Seeing this, she perfectly fits most of Rockstar Games’ requirements for a character, and the timing also fits the development cycle. Another GTA 6 cast member was spotted earlier this week, named Yollecotte Jean, with her Backstage profile also mentioning Rockstar Games for an unnamed project.

With GTA 6 drawing closer to its eventual release this November, the internet is sure to find cast members soon. GTA 6 takes place in Vice City, which is going to be full of life. The number of people required to keep the game’s NPCs unique would be high as well. This is why face scan artists are useful proxies, as they are used to play NPCs over the main GTA 6 protagonists.

This makes it much harder to spot the actual character Destiny Mendoza’s face may have been used for in GTA 6. The currently revealed characters did not show much similarity, so maybe GTA 6 trailer 3 can shed some light in the future. Remember that GTA 6 pre-orders have also gone live, so if you plan to play the game, getting it now would let you have the free pre-order bonus.

Have you spotted any new GTA 6 cast member online? If yes, tell us about it in the comments section below.