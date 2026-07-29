GTA 6’s Long-Awaited Gameplay Trailer Could Be Just Days Away

GTA 6 leaks are the internet’s favorite conversation banter, and now an industry insider has revealed when fans could get the next GTA 6 drop from Rockstar. The rumor was revealed on X after a user inquired about when fans can potentially see a new GTA 6 gameplay trailer.

Insider Reveals Fans Can Expect GTA 6 Gameplay or Trailer 3 “Next Month”

Popular trusted industry insider NateTheHate confirmed GTA 6’s planned November release and replied to an X user who asked about a gameplay trailer and if more details about the game are expected to drop in August. “I expect to see a fair bit of GTA 6 next month,” said NateTheHate on X.

Image Credit: X/@NateTheHate2

While Nate didn’t mention when players will get their next look at a GTA 6 gameplay trailer, there’s a slight chance it drops before Take-Two’s investor call on August 7. Rockstar has been awfully silent with GTA 6’s marketing lately, but fans are consistently digging to keep themselves fed.

We do believe that the next GTA 6 drop, which could be a short video teaser about pre-orders or trailer 3, may release around the Take-Two call. If it does not happen, Zelnick could once again reaffirm the GTA 6 release date for November 19, 2026.

Furthermore, reflecting back on his investor letter about the ambitious revenue expectations for GTA 6, Zelnick could also reveal how many copies of the game have been sold to date since pre-orders went live.

But if Rockstar still decides to remain silent, given that half of the summer has already passed, Gamescom 2026 could be the perfect opportunity to do a grand reveal for GTA 6 gameplay, as that takes place towards the end of August as well.

Still, in an effort to keep hopes alive, fans have uncovered GTA 6’s potential theme song as a rendition of Papa Was a Rolling Stone by singer Trace Austin. Not just that, fans have also spotted another GTA 6 cast member named Yollecotte Jean, who could be voicing Vice City’s background NPCs.

However, the upcoming Rockstar game has also been mired in certain controversies. GTA 6 is currently region-locked on PlayStation 5 since the physical version of the game includes a digital download code. Furthermore, the game’s physical PS5 edition in Japan has a 170-day expiration period after launch due to regional regulations.

While Nate hasn’t explicitly revealed whether Rockstar is planning to release a GTA 6 gameplay trailer or a trailer 3, a “fair bit” implies that marketing will ramp up from next month. For now, let’s wait and hope the insider is correct, as August is right around the corner.