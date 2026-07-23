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GTA 6 Is Free with This Mobile Plan in Norway and I Need to Move ASAP

"Haaland, save me a SIM card"
Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
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Lucia from GTA 6 and Telia Mobile Sim in front of Norway Flag
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • A Norwegian electronics store, Power, is offering GTA 6 for free if buyers switch to a Telia X annual tariff plan.
  • Buyers need to commit to a 12-month contract worth $450 to be eligible for the free promotion.
  • The free GTA 6 physical copy can be claimed either on a PS5 or an Xbox, depending on the customer's choice.
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Yep, you read it right. Norway is offering GTA 6 for free to gamers who switch to a certain kind of mobile plan. A Norwegian resident on Reddit shared the info in a now-deleted post where they posted an image of a mobile plan deal at an electronics store that is offering a free PS5 or Xbox copy of GTA 6, only if you switch to their plan.

Norway Retailer Power is Offering GTA 6 for Free With Telia Mobile Plans

The image comes from the Power electronics store, which is located in Elverum, Norway, who have introduced a rather absurd promotion in collaboration with the Telia mobile network service provider. The Power store is selling a physical copy of GTA 6 for 899 kr, which is roughly $85.

However, with the new promotion in Norway, if users switch to a Telia X mobile tariff plan by paying a minimum joining fee of 399 kr per month (roughly $38), they will be eligible for a free copy of GTA 6 either on a PS5 or Xbox, according to their choice.

GTA 6 Free Deal at Power Norway Store
Image Credit: Reddit / Meowcatsarecute8282

But there’s a catch – users need to commit to a 12-month service contract with Telia X, which, after calculating, comes up to 4788 kr, which is roughly $450, to be eligible for a free GTA 6 pre-order copy in Norway.

While this is quite a lucrative offer, given that at $450 you’re not just getting a yearly mobile internet and calling plan but also a free GTA 6 copy, many fans, like me, are even considering a move to Norway. One such fan wrote in the Reddit thread comments, “What about the cost of moving to Norway?”

On the other hand, European residents argue that paying around 40€ a month is quite absurd for an internet plan, whereas other countries offer it for as low as 14€; the promotion is basically a bad deal. However, a Norwegian resident mentioned how phone plans and internet in Norway are generally expensive and that almost all carriers charge the same $38 price for a month’s worth of access.

So in hindsight, paying a yearly tariff for what you’re already paying for a mobile plan each month in Norway seems quite reasonable to me, given you’re also being offered a free physical copy of GTA 6 standard edition to go with it. If it were up to me, I’d row that boat to Haaland-land and get the damn deal.

This isn’t the first promotion coming from Norway that’s offering GTA 6 for free. Another wild offer by retailers across the country offers a free copy of the game to those who give birth on the same day GTA 6 releases, which is November 19, 2026. But if you’re still planning for that, it’s quite late now, innit?

What do you think? Will you row your way to Norway just to get GTA 6 for free, or just buy it instead? Let us know in the comments below!

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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