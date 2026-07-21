GTA 6 Insider Debunks Claims That Story Campaign is 100 Hours Long

GTA fans are once again buzzing about a fresh speculation about the GTA 6 story length. But the person at the center of the discussion has stepped up to clear the air. A rumor was started by one Reddit post stating that the insider Kiwi Talkz claimed that GTA 6’s main campaign story would take around 100 hours to complete. While it spread like wildfire on subreddits and X threads, the insider firmly denied the claim within a very short time.

Insider KiwiTalkz Denies False GTA 6 Story Length Claims, Says “Long Time to Beat” Doesn’t Mean 100 Hours

The latest speculation on the GTA 6 story length began after the insider Kiwi Talkz mentioned that it would take him “a long time” to finish the game. And the comment was quickly interpreted by some users as evidence that Rockstar’s upcoming title would feature a 100-hour single-player campaign.

Image Credit: Kiwi Talkz/X

As the rumor gained traction across social media, such as the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit and X posts, Kiwi Talkz directly addresses these claims. He says the speculation is false and criticizes the people who twisted his comments to build something out of context. Kiwi Talkz says:

“When I say GTA 6 will take me a long time to beat, it’s because I am so busy, not because the single player is 100 hours or something lol.“

He also took aim at those spreading the rumor, adding to his comment that:

“People just post anything I say… They just seem to think everything I say is a leak.“

This clarification debunked one of the biggest talking points surrounding the GTA 6 story length recently. Although the GTA 6 pre-orders are out, there is no confirmation by Rockstar about the game length yet.

Image Credit: Reddit/GamingLeaksAndRumours

The discussion became more confusing when the Reddit post claimed that Kiwi Talkz had described GTA 6 as a “very, very long game“. However, the original post was removed by the moderators for violating the community’s rules and said that the posts must relate to actual rumors and leaks, while trolls and jokes are not allowed.

Even before the post disappeared, many fans were still skeptical of this unusual claim. One such Reddit user criticized the rumor by saying, “This is ‘eating ten pounds of cake a day makes you fat’ level of awful ‘rumor’ posting… Open world game is long?“

Another user reassured that they will take the claim with a huge grain of salt because no one knows anything about GTA 6 right now.

The conversation spilled onto X, where some users also debated how real-life responsibilities can affect the game completion times. So, even playing a few hours a week can make a standard-length campaign feel long enough. Since we all know how great GTA 6 is going to be, what are your thoughts on the GTA 6 global price list? Should GTA 6 have cost $200? Let us know in the comments below.