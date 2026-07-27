Listen to What Could Be GTA 6’s Theme Song While You Wait for Trailer 3

The main GTA 6 theme song, or perhaps one of the main theme songs, may have just leaked online. Right as the soundtrack for GTA 6 is building up, fans did some “soul” digging and uncovered a rendition of the classic song Papa Was a Rolling Stone, and it appears to be a potential candidate for the theme song for the upcoming game.

In their search to uncover GTA 6 cast members, a musician who goes by Trace Austin popped up online, thanks to iGrandTheftAuto.com on X. On his profile on Project Casting, it is claimed that he has “partnered with Rockstar Games for Grand Theft Auto VI, where his rendition of ‘Papa Was a Rolling Stone’ will be one of the main theme songs”.

This means it’ll be listed on the GTA 6 soundtrack as well, right next to some hits like Love is a Long Road and Hot Together. But coming back to Papa Was a Rolling Stone, the song was originally recorded by Motown act The Undisputed Truth in 1972 and then covered by The Temptations, which won them a Grammy.

There’s no official evidence to support the info about a new rendition being one of GTA 6’s theme songs; however, there is something worth noting. Trace Austin’s grandfather happens to be Otis Williams, a founding member of The Temptations. Ipso facto, we can’t dismiss this completely.

However, there’s no direct correlation to anything specific that we can tell from the lyrics of the song. The opening line “may” give us a clue as to when to expect GTA 6 trailer 3. It’s a long shot (in the dark), but it could just be September 3, 2026.

Lastly, we would like to point out lyrics of the song resonate strongly with Jason’s character in GTA 6. The following lines resemble Jason’s backstory of being in the army, turning to a life of crime, and doing everything in between:

“Hey Momma

I heard Papa called himself a jack-of-all-trades

Tell me, is that what sent Papa to an early grave

Folks say Papa would beg, borrow, steal

To pay his bills”

We aren’t saying that either of the GTA 6 characters like Jason or Lucia will meet a terrible death, but Vice City eventually wins. That said, take this with a pinch of salt. We’ll have to wait to get more concrete information about the rendition of the song and how it fits into the game.

Let us know what you think, and if not Jason, who else could the song be referring to?