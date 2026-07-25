GTA 6 Disc Hopes Rise After Rockstar Co-Founder Publicly Backs Physical Game Releases

If you’re still mulling over the GTA 6 physical edition coming without a disc, it’s time to get some hopium once again that Rockstar may take a hard U-turn on its initial plans. In an interview during the San Diego Comic Con 2026, Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser (also ex-lead writer for GTA and RDR games) backed physical video game releases.

When IGN asked Houser at SDCC about his take on the debate between physical vs digital media, he said, “I love physical media; I think everyone does. If people want that, I think companies should provide it.”

Dan Houser, who created the GTA franchise and Rockstar Games with his brother Sam Houser, exited Rockstar in 202o and founded Absurd Ventures in 2021, where he creates new IPs for several mediums. At SDCC 2026, Dan appeared with another Rockstar veteran, Lazlow, to talk about Absurd’s podcast series and new American Caper comic book issues.

Image Credit: IGN/Dan Houser

So naturally, the conversation had to steer towards physical games vs digital games since Rockstar confirmed with GTA 6 pre-orders that a physical box will not feature a disc and will instead contain a digital code inside.

Similarly, when Lazlow was asked about the same, he replied, “We all have [like] that sort of feeling of, you know, when you get that copy, and you put the disc in the console. But I also have to say I really like being at the airport and going, ‘ Oh, cool, I can download some quick games to my Steam Deck for this 12-hour flight.'”

Following Rockstar’s decision not to include a disc in the physical GTA 6 box, Sony also made an announcement just a few days after, to end PlayStation disc production starting in 2028, which received massive backlash from gamers online.

So following Dan’s comment, fans can only hope his brother Sam Houser, who still leads Rockstar Games, could change course and may finally release GTA 6 on disc sometime in the future.

Regardless, there have been rumors online that GTA 6 may release a special physical edition during the 2026 holiday season, but we believe that won’t be the case, at least not until GTA 6 comes out on PC.