Home > News > GTA 6’s Physical PS5 Edition in Japan Comes With a 170-Day Expiration

GTA 6’s Physical PS5 Edition in Japan Comes With a 170-Day Expiration

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
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GTA 6 physical PS5 disc edition expiration clause japan
Image Credit: edited by Sanmay / Beebom
In Short
  • Japan's GTA 6 physical edition code will expire if not redeemed within 170 days of the game's release.
  • Japan's version of the game is also region-locked and cannot be redeemed elsewhere.
  • This is due to Japan's regional restriction laws and not because of either Rockstar Games or Sony.
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The GTA 6 physical edition for PS5 has an expiration period of 170 days from launch. This was revealed in one of Rockstar Games’ support articles. The GTA 6 Japan expiration clause is due to the regional restriction in Japan and not anything from Rockstar Games or Sony’s side.

Japan’s GTA 6 physical version is also region-locked, so if anyone purchases it there, they cannot redeem it anywhere else. One thing to note is that Japan’s GTA 6 physical edition won’t have a disc, the same as everywhere else.

GTA 6 Japan physical version expiration status
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is the biggest game to launch in 2026 for the entire world. Everyone is patiently waiting to get their hands on the game, so I doubt that someone in Japan would forget to redeem their code after the game’s release for over 170 days. Although if it does happen, it sure would be comical.

The identity of many GTA 6 characters is also starting to be revealed, with gamers scouring the internet to look for any details. Yesterday, a face scan artist for GTA 6 was also revealed, who worked on GTA 6 in 2023. Similarly, as the game draws closer to launch, gamers will continue to dig for more information about the game.

Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

But that is mainly due to the GTA 6 hype reaching mass hysteria. Rockstar Games needs to release the GTA 6 trailer 3 to give fans something new to talk about in the coming days. In the meantime, players can start looking at the different GTA 6 editions and preparing to pre-order the game.

GTA 6 pre-orders come with bonuses that players should not miss out on. Even without getting the Ultimate Edition, pre-ordering will get you the GTA 6 Vice City Vintage pack.

So, what’s your take on the GTA 6 physical edition code expiration clause in Japan? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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