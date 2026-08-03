GTA 6 Fans Believe They’ve Found Trailer 3 Release Date, and It’s Tomorrow

GTA fans have taken to Reddit, as always, and are sharing screenshots of possible GTA 6 trailer 3 reveal dates. They are basing their arguments on hidden dates spotted in the first two trailers. The theory is pretty intriguing because they strongly hint that GTA 6 trailer 3 will be released tomorrow!

The first date spotted by GTA 6 fans was the police body cam footage from the first GTA trailer. The body cam footage shows the date August 4, which is tomorrow! With recent reports indicating that Rockstar Games has made unknown changes to their website, this speculation does have some credibility. After all, the last time Rockstar did this, they revealed the GTA 6 pre-orders.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has also made an announcement on their support account on X that the Rockstar Games accounts will undergo maintenance on August 4th. This further fuels the possibility of a GTA 6 trailer 3 being revealed tomorrow. Now, if tomorrow is not the reveal date for the third trailer, then there is another date you can look forward to in August.

Another fan has spotted the date August 24 in the motel dancing scene in GTA 6 trailer 2. This scene shows a poster on the wall behind Lucia and Jason with August 24 written on it. However, this date is very obscured, and spotting it must have been quite a task. Compared to this date, the police body cam date is visible clearly, which further substantiates it as a GTA 6 easter egg.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The game is set to release on November 19 of this year, and every official source hints that it is on track with no more GTA 6 delays. And with the game being so near, the marketing should be at its height very soon. In light of all this, GTA 6 trailer 3 releasing tomorrow doesn’t sound too shocking or outlandish.

So, what do you think? Do you think the theory has some basis or is it just another wild fantasy of GTA fans? Let us know in the comments below.