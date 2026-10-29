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GTA 6 Poop Throwing Gameplay Made It Into the New South Park Episode

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot with Jason rubbing blood off his face, while a screenshot from the latest South Park episode with Jason picking up a poop bag to throw at an NPC.
Image Credit: Comedy Central/Rockstar Games
In Short
  • South Park's latest Season 29 Episode 4 featured 17 seconds of new GTA 6 poop-throwing gameplay.
  • At the end of the episode, released on October 28, 2026, the GTA 6 gameplay shows Jason and Lucia on the beach.
  • Jason then picks up a poop bag with dog poop inside it and beats an NPC with it in GTA 6.
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GTA 6 has been a running joke in South Park Season 29 ever since it premiered in September 2026. Fast forward to October 28, 2026, and South Park’s newest episode, “Guinea Pig on a Stick,” features 17 seconds of uninterrupted GTA 6 gameplay that ends with Jason picking up dog poop on the beach and beating an NPC with it.

At the end of South Park Season 29, Episode 4, the show’s main characters watch new GTA 6 gameplay, which begins with Jason and Lucia walking along the beach, one of GTA 6’s activities. The scene then cuts to a cinematic shot of a dog taking a dump on the beach, before switching to third-person gameplay with Jason.

Jason beating up an NPC with dog poop in GTA 6 in the newest South Park episode.
Image Credit: Comedy Central/Rockstar Games

Jason then throws whatever he was eating at the dog’s owner. The gameplay then cuts to Jason picking up a “Poop Bag” from the ground and beating an NPC with it. At the same time, one of the South Park characters explains how the new poop-throwing mechanic will work in GTA 6:

It’s a dog. Taking a poop. And people can pick up the dog poop. You can throw things at the person with dog poop. And if they choose to fight back, you can pick up the dog poop and actually attack them with dog poop.

Rockstar previously confirmed that you can throw dog poop at GTA 6’s NPCs, but this is the first time we’ve seen the mechanic in action. And before you think it’s AI or fake, South Park has credited Rockstar Games at the end of the episode, so the footage is 100% real.

This is all part of Rockstar’s aggressive marketing for the upcoming game, and it’s one of the few promotional pieces to feature new gameplay outside the GTA 6 Launch Trailer and the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix. It’s also a pretty entertaining one to watch.

So, did you catch the GTA 6 gameplay in the new South Park episode? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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