Grand Theft Auto 6 Lets You Fling Dog Poop at NPCs, Because It’s GTA

If you thought the satirical reality in GTA 6 couldn’t be more absurd, one streamer who played the game at Rockstar HQ has revealed that the game lets you fling bags of dog poop at NPCs. While this is one of the most absurd and disgusting open world features to be disclosed after the GTA 6 Extended Look reveal, it certainly shows the level of detail in the game.

According to popular YouTuber TGG, players will be able to fling bags of dog poop around in GTA 6’s open world. Yep, you heard it right!

The YouTuber revealed this info in their extended look breakdown video that during their time at Rockstar HQ playing GTA 6, he was told by Rob Nelson (co-studio head, Rockstar North):

“If someone [NPC] on the street is walking their dog and their dog takes a dump, you can wait for the person to pick up the dog s**t with, you know, with a doggy bag, and then you can hit that person, making them drop the doggy bag full of dog cr*p.”

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

But if you thought this was absurd, just wait for what follows. TGG then goes on to explain what happens next, as per Nelson and team, who also revealed the GTA 6 story length, said, “Then you can actually pick the [doggy bag] up and throw it at people.” Of course, since this is a GTA game, expect Rockstar to drop the most absurdist humor element ever.

TGG then goes on to explain how folks at Rockstar Games are going the extra mile to make these open world systems more thorough when it comes to GTA 6, which hasn’t been seen before in any video game yet. Surely, this tickled a funny bone at several GTA fans who dig this sort of absurdist humor, where one in the YouTube comments is already planning to do a “dog poo bag only speedrun.”

Is this feature convincing enough for you to pre-order GTA 6 if you haven’t already? Or are you still holding out hope for a physical edition? Let us know in the comments below!