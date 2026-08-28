Home > News > Grand Theft Auto 6 Lets You Fling Dog Poop at NPCs, Because It’s GTA

Grand Theft Auto 6 Lets You Fling Dog Poop at NPCs, Because It’s GTA

Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
GTA 6 dogs
Image Credit: Rockstar / Beebom
In Short
  • YouTuber TGG has revealed that GTA 6 players will be able to fling dog poop at NPCs in Vice City.
  • Rockstar head of development Rob Nelson confirmed this feature to TGG during his time at Rockstar HQ.
  • To do so, players will need to follow a GTA 6 NPC with a dog and make them drop the doggy bag so you can then pick up and fling it around.
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If you thought the satirical reality in GTA 6 couldn’t be more absurd, one streamer who played the game at Rockstar HQ has revealed that the game lets you fling bags of dog poop at NPCs. While this is one of the most absurd and disgusting open world features to be disclosed after the GTA 6 Extended Look reveal, it certainly shows the level of detail in the game.

According to popular YouTuber TGG, players will be able to fling bags of dog poop around in GTA 6’s open world. Yep, you heard it right!

The YouTuber revealed this info in their extended look breakdown video that during their time at Rockstar HQ playing GTA 6, he was told by Rob Nelson (co-studio head, Rockstar North):

“If someone [NPC] on the street is walking their dog and their dog takes a dump, you can wait for the person to pick up the dog s**t with, you know, with a doggy bag, and then you can hit that person, making them drop the doggy bag full of dog cr*p.”

GTA 6 Jason looking at phone shocked
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

But if you thought this was absurd, just wait for what follows. TGG then goes on to explain what happens next, as per Nelson and team, who also revealed the GTA 6 story length, said, “Then you can actually pick the [doggy bag] up and throw it at people.” Of course, since this is a GTA game, expect Rockstar to drop the most absurdist humor element ever.

TGG then goes on to explain how folks at Rockstar Games are going the extra mile to make these open world systems more thorough when it comes to GTA 6, which hasn’t been seen before in any video game yet. Surely, this tickled a funny bone at several GTA fans who dig this sort of absurdist humor, where one in the YouTube comments is already planning to do a “dog poo bag only speedrun.”

Is this feature convincing enough for you to pre-order GTA 6 if you haven’t already? Or are you still holding out hope for a physical edition? Let us know in the comments below!

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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