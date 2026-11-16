Home > News > GTA 6 Gets Its Own Weekly Famitsu Cover as Japan Prepares for Launch Day

GTA 6 Gets Its Own Weekly Famitsu Cover as Japan Prepares for Launch Day

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Weekly Famitsu's GTA 6 special cover.
Image Credit: Weekly Famitsu/Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Famitsu Magazine is dropping a Weekly Famitsu issue with a GTA 6 special on November 19, 2026.
  • Issue 1972, dated December 3, will feature a 32-page special on Rockstar's upcoming game.
  • It will also include a historical retrospective of Rockstar Games as a studio.
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Rockstar is gearing up for the decade’s biggest entertainment launch with GTA 6’s release on November 19, 2026. However, players in Japan have even more to look forward to: Famitsu Magazine, particularly Weekly Famitsu, has announced that its November 19 issue will feature a special dedicated to Grand Theft Auto 6.

According to Weekly Famitsu’s X post today, November 16, 2026, GTA 6 will grace the cover of Weekly Famitsu’s December 3 issue (No. 1972), hitting shelves on November 19. The cover features artwork of Jason and Lucia from GTA 6’s Extended Look, while the issue includes a dedicated 32-page feature on the game.

Weekly Famitsu's post on X announcing the GTA 6 special.
Image Credit: X/@WeeklyFamitsu

Furthermore, the Weekly Famitsu GTA 6 special will also include a special “looking back at the history of Rockstar Games.” The upcoming issue will likely explore GTA 6’s development history and how Rockstar approached a game of this scale, along with a historical retrospective of the studio as a whole.

Famitsu Magazine’s GTA 6 special will also cover key details about the upcoming game, giving readers everything they need to know ahead of its worldwide launch on November 19. The Japanese-language issue will hit shelves that same day and remain available until December 3.

This Weekly Famitsu issue adds to the upcoming title’s growing list of magazine features, following collaborations such as LOVE Magazine’s GTA 6 issue and Game Informer’s GTA 6 Cover Story. These features have offered fresh details and screenshots of Leonida, Vice City, and the protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Additionally, this isn’t Famitsu’s first GTA 6 feature. After the Extended Look premiered on Netflix in August 2026, the magazine published an exclusive preview and an in-depth interview with Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson, revealing details about Jason and Lucia’s relationship in GTA 6, customization options, and more.

So, are you looking forward to this week’s Weekly Famitsu issue with the GTA 6 special? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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