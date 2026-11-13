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GTA 6 Gets New PS5 Update Before Launch, but Half of Players Are Left Out

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Brian from GTA 6 holding a PS5
Image Credit: Rockstar Games (Edited by Beebom)
In Short
  • GTA 6 has received a new 1.07 GB PS5 update just six days before launch.
  • Update version 01.002.000 is reportedly rolling out in two stages.
  • Rockstar has not released patch notes or revealed what the update changes.
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GTA 6 isn’t even out yet, but Rockstar Games is already rolling out updates for the highly anticipated game. A new 1.07 GB update appeared on PlayStation 5 (PS5) on November 13, 2026, just six days before the game’s official launch.

However, only the first 50% of players who downloaded the original GTA 6 pre-load have received this update on PS5, while the rest are yet to get it. The new update is listed as version 01.002.000 on PS5, with a download size of 1.073 GB. The download is labeled as an “Update file,” although its description simply reads “No Title.”

GTA 6 receiving a new 1.07 GB update on PS5 before its official launch
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has not released any official patch notes, so it remains unclear whether the new PS5 update for GTA 6 includes bug fixes, performance improvements, or other changes. There is also no confirmation of a similar update for Xbox Series X|S.

The update could be part of Rockstar’s final preparations to ensure a smooth launch. Developers often release additional patches after completing a game’s main development to address issues and make last-minute improvements.

The timing is particularly interesting, as GTA 6 recently went gold. During Take-Two’s November 9 earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that Rockstar had completed development. He also emphasized the company’s focus on delivering the game successfully from a technical standpoint.

Meanwhile, GTA 6’s pre-load requires up to 212 GB of storage, depending on the console. It remains unclear whether the new 1.07 GB update will increase the game’s total storage requirement or replace existing files.

With GTA 6 launching on November 19, Rockstar is continuing its preparations ahead of the game’s long-awaited release. Beyond the game itself, fans can also attend GTA 6 album listening parties at participating record stores worldwide on November 18. These events will offer early access to the album, exclusive giveaways, and special vinyl pre-orders, just a day before GTA 6 goes live.

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Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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