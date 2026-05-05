GTA 6 PC Delay Comes Down to Rockstar Tradition, Says Take-Two CEO

In an interview with Bloomberg, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, elaborated on Rockstar’s console-first tradition over a day-one PC release. Ahead of GTA 6’s release later this year, the Take-Two chief has finally shed light on why GTA 6’s PC release is delayed, and console gamers come out on top during every major Rockstar game’s release.

Take-Two CEO Says Console Gamers Remain Rockstar’s Priority for GTA 6 Instead of PC

During the new Bloomberg interview with Jason Schreir, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked why GTA 6 isn’t coming to PC immediately, unlike its console launch. Strauss replied that Rockstar always prioritizes console release first because console gamers are its core consumers and are judged for serving them first. “Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that, you’re judged by serving the core,” Strauss said.

The CEO also believes that if they are unable to serve the best to their core audience first, then they cannot move on to deliver GTA 6 to the rest of the audience, i.e., the PC gaming community.

If your core consumer isn’t there, if they’re not served first and best, you kind of don’t hit your other consumers.

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Moreover, Strauss Zelnick revealed that Rockstar’s temporary console exclusivity window is not tied to the company’s marketing deal with PlayStation. He further highlighted the history of Rockstar Games preferring console launch: “No, I mean, historically Rockstar’s gone to console first.” Earlier this year, PS5 was claimed to be the main platform for GTA 6, as the marketing deal will automatically boost the sales of both PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles.

When you take a look at GTA Online‘s player count and revenue, it makes sense why Rockstar Games always prefers its core customers. PlayStation and Xbox players dominate the charts in comparison to PC players.

But times have changed now, even the Take-Two chief admits it. He confirmed that the NBA PC release accounted for just 5% of total sales back in 2007. However, Strauss is now convinced that “PC can be 45, 50% of the sales,” for a blockbuster title like GTA 6.

Nevertheless, the console audience will always be the core consumers for Rockstars. Following GTA 6’s console launch in November this year, a PC release is imminent. Historically, Rockstar titles debut on PC months after the console release. However, new reports suggest that GTA 6’s PC release is scheduled for February 2027.

That said, what do you think about Rockstar Games prioritizing the console audience over PC gamers for their game releases? Let us know in the comments below.