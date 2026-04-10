GTA 6 PC Release Won’t Take Years; Former Rockstar Dev Leaks Launch Window

Rockstar has moved at a snail’s pace when it comes to releasing PC ports for their latest releases. Both Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 took years to arrive on Steam, with the studio opting to prioritize consoles for the initial launch. GTA 6 is likely to follow this release cadence, but there might be some hope for PC purists, as an insider report suggests the PC version could arrive much sooner than expected.

GTA 6 PC Release Reportedly Set for February 2027

Since Rockstar has refused to even acknowledge the GTA 6 PC port, players have turned to insiders and leakers to get new information. In a recent X post, Detective Seeds, a prolific GTA 6 insider, claimed the studio is targeting a February 2027 release for the PC version, just before the end of the fiscal year.

Image Credit: X (@DetectiveSeeds)

The information comes from three former Rockstar employees, who’ve obviously retained anonymity to avoid any legal troubles. The insider did not attach any form of evidence to these claims, so we recommend taking that release window with a grain of salt.

For what it’s worth, Detective Seeds has previously “leaked” a supposed GTA 6 marketing deal between PlayStation and Rockstar, as well as the implementation of PSSR 2.0, which could allow GTA 6 to hit 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro. Both claims are yet to be confirmed, and that’s all the more reason to approach this GTA 6 PC info with caution.

Moreover, a three-month gap between the console and PC versions makes little sense both financially and logistically. The whole point of a delayed PC release is to facilitate a “double dip” and tempt players into buying the same game across two different platforms. We saw this happen with both GTA 5 and RDR 2, so it’s a proven strategy. But if that timeline is cut short to just three months, most players will opt to wait if PC is their preferred platform.

Of course, only time will tell how genuine this report ends up being. For now, what are your expectations for the GTA 6 PC release window? Let us know in the comments.