Fans Have a New GTA 6 Trailer 3 Date Theory and It Connects to the Story

Gamers are clamoring for a GTA 6 trailer 3, as we only have six months until the game’s worldwide release. Numerous rumors and leaks regarding GTA 6’s third trailer and preorder date have popped up in recent times, unlike never before, but all the speculations have hit a dead end. Now, a new fan theory has emerged online that the GTA 6 trailer 3 could arrive on an important memorial anniversary tied to the game’s story.

With all leads dried up, a GTA 6 fan noticed that May 23, 2026, marks the 92nd death anniversary of the infamous American outlaw couple, Bonnie and Clyde. Thus, he has cooked up a new GTA 6 trailer 3 theory based on the criminal duo’s memorial date. In case you didn’t know, GTA 6’s protagonists, Jason and Lucia, are clearly inspired by the very same criminal couple.

Therefore, fans are now fully convinced that the most anticipated GTA 6 trailer 3 can be released on May 23. I mean, we can agree that this is the most fitting day for a possible trailer 3 reveal, isn’t it?

Image Credit: (via X/@Urban_GTA_6)

Lately, GTA fans have been expecting trailer 3 to drop sometime in May, as Take-Two announced the May earnings call. Then they began to predict dates based on Take-Two’s marketing strategy for previous titles like RDR2 and GTA 5.

To top it off, a GTA 6 fan has gone to extreme lengths of spending three months charting the planetary positions to predict the release date of the GTA 6 trailer 3. However, every trail and theory regarding the GTA 6 trailer 3 we had has gone cold, sending the entire GTA 6 community into chaos.

At this point, it has become a daily ritual to keep expecting the GTA 6 trailer 3 to drop out of the blue. The GTA 6 hype continues to grow further, no matter the disappointments fans face every day. But we need to stop feeding the ongoing GTA 6 trailer 3 hype every day, as we believe it has no fuel left. Rockstar Games is more likely to opt for a date no one will expect the trailer 3 to drop.

The new Bonnie & Clyde-based GTA 6 trailer 3 date theory sounds more convincing than the other theories we have been hearing recently. Only time will tell! If you are looking for an even more realistic date for the GTA 6 trailer 3 drop, Take-Two has announced a quarterly earnings and events call on May 27, 2026. That said, do you believe that the GTA 6 trailer can arrive on Bonnie and Clyde’s death anniversary? Let us know in the comments below.