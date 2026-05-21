Is GTA 6 Delayed to 2027? 4chan Post Fuels Panic Among Fans

The GTA 6 hype has grown to a fever pitch as each day, “leakers” and “insiders” are posting shocking revelations that send the entire gaming community into chaos. The past week has been full of speculation and “confirmation” around the GTA 6 pre-orders and trailer 3 reveal, which have already run out of fuel. Now, 4chan leakers are causing yet another riot in GTA 6 forums about a possible game release date delay to 2027. Find out if GTA 6 is facing another delay or not.

Yesterday, a 4chan leaker posted about yet another possible release delay for GTA 6, which instead of releasing on its original November 19, 2026 release date. The “anonymous” user wrote, “GTA 6 will be delayed until Feb 2027. Will be announced at the shareholder meeting. PC is planned for May 2027. Not sharing the exact dates I’ve been told, as it’s likely misinformation. No idea when trailer 3 comes. Not answering questions.”

Image Credit: Rockstar / 4chan

While fans need to take this info with a pinch of salt as anyone can post such content on 4chan, Rockstar still seems pretty locked in on its originally planned release date. Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently reaffirmed the November 19 release date in an interview. So, if you’re still worried if GTA 6 will be delayed until 2027, remember it’s an official Rockstar spokesperson who has confirmed the release date.

Furthermore, Take Two has its first earnings call of this quarter today, on May 21, 2026, at 4:30 PM EDT, which means fans will get to know if this info is legit or not. More leaks on the platform have surfaced, which revealed that the pre-orders and GTA 6 trailer 3 will drop just hours before the earnings call to boost Take-Two stocks, which saw a significant drop when past pre-order release news turned out to be fake.

However, with Strauss Zelnick doing a press tour with major podcasts and news outlets, insiders like KiwiTalkz affirm to fans that the Rockstar title won’t possibly face another delay since the GTA 6 summer marketing is about to go into full effect in just a few weeks from now. So, it’s safe to say that GTA 6 won’t be delayed until 2027, and until Rockstar makes an official announcement, we suggest fans stay calm and wait for it.

What do you think? Will GTA 6 be delayed yet again? Let us know in the comments below!