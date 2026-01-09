GTA 6 Being Called “Kind of a PlayStation Exclusive” Already Has Xbox Fans on Edge

The thought of GTA 6 being a console exclusive is earth-shattering enough to draw PC gamers away from their ivory thrones and meddle with the console commonfolk, but imagine if Rockstar was polishing and priming its upcoming juggernaut for one specific platform? That would, of course, result in an unfathomable number of hardware sales while also raising panic alarms at the platforms that lost out.

Well, this could end up being the case (technically) if Jason Schreier’s recent comments are anything to go by. And I think it’s pretty obvious which of the two GTA 6 release platforms is supposedly receiving extra attention from Rockstar.

PS5 is Reportedly the “Main Platform” for GTA 6

Schreier, who recently appeared on the Button Mash podcast, shared some interesting details about GTA 6. The comments that fetched all the headlines were tied to its development, and how the title isn’t “content complete” just yet. This raised concerns about another potential delay that could see the game slip into 2027.

Image Credit: Sony PlayStation, Rockstar Games

Aside from this, the veteran journalist also mentioned just how important the PS5 is for GTA 6: “Xbox is almost a non-factor, I’m sure they’ll sell millions on Xbox, but PlayStation is the main platform, so its almost, in some ways, kind of like a PlayStation Exclusive, that most of the sales will be on PlayStation and it will sell a lot of PlayStation 5s alongside it. So I suspect that Sony is planning its entire calendar around GTA and will not release anything within the blast zone.”

For the sake of clarification, these comments don’t suggest that GTA 6 will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, but rather most of the game’s sales will be on Sony’s platform. Given Xbox’s rapidly dwindling stock, this will come as no surprise to many. But what is interesting is how these comments lend a tinge of credibility to a leak from July 2025.

As we reported last summer, the leak suggested that a supposed marketing deal between PlayStation and Rockstar is allowing for the implementation of new tech, which will let the PS5 Pro run GTA 6 at 60 FPS on launch. Additionally, the game could even support multiple graphics options, a luxury reserved solely for Sony’s latest console.

While the legitimacy of this leak remains to be seen, Schreier’s comments about Sony avoiding Rockstar’s “blast zone” could provide fans with a proverbial north star. It’s reasonable to think that PlayStation would be in the know about GTA 6’s final release and will set their first-party release schedule accordingly. So, if you see Wolverine receive a November 2026 release date, then it would be fair to assume that GTA 6 will be aiming for a Q1 2027 window.

Be that as it may, the game’s associations with PlayStation spell further misery for Xbox. Team Green is currently in the process of the messiest transition to a third-party publisher in gaming history. Their messaging on console hardware is cryptic at best and depressing at worst, so seeing its boxes being slidelined for Sony’s has caused even more distress among Xbox fans online. In case you needed any reminding, folks – the console wars are finito.