GTA 6 Devs ‘Overworked’? Glassdoor Review Claims Crunch at Rockstar Ahead of Release

As Rockstar Games enters the final stretch of GTA 6 development, an unverified Glassdoor review suggests that the studio is leaning toward an inevitable crunch period. Apparently, a Rockstar India employee has now come forward and criticized the studio over its gruelling work schedule.

GTA 6 Devs Under Alleged Crunch as Mysterious Rockstar Employee Posts Bashing Glassdoor Review

According to a new Glassdoor review, Rockstar Studios has allegedly entered crunch mode ahead of GTA 6’s release. As per insider Kiwi Talkz, it is rumored that employees at Rockstar India (located in Bengaluru) are being asked to complete a 6-month-long project in a couple of months. Lately, their work schedule has reportedly become hectic to the point where they are required to work overtime without pay.

Image Credit: (via X/@GTAVI_Countdown)

While this statement hasn’t been verified by any officials yet, Kiwi Talkz, who earlier revealed that GTA 6 is the most expensive game ever made, shared his thoughts about the new crunch scenario at Rockstar India:

What you call crunch is just normal day-to-day work in India, so 100% yes lol. India isn’t known for work-life balance. I spend a lot of time there due to family and friends, and I know how crazy they work.

Furthermore, the rumored employee even claims that it has become pointless to raise this issue with the HOD in his review. With GTA 6’s release right around the corner, it is possible that a tired GTA fan fabricated this review to mock Rockstar Games.

Now these speculations are inciting panic among the GTA community, as the fan expected. The new rumor has every gamer concerned about how Rockstar treats their employees. “Working overtime without pay is low coming from Rockstar Games, which makes a sh*t ton of money on GTA: Online. They should do better,” says a longtime fan.

We all know that Rockstar is dead set on delivering GTA 6 this year. But we hope that this isn’t the case at Rockstar India, as reports suggest. Having said that, what do you think about the new rumors about the crunch at Rockstar Studios? Let us know in the comments below.