GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Window Has Finally Been Revealed by Take Two CEO

The anticipation for the GTA 6 trailer 3 is at an all-time high. However, if you have been waiting for the third trailer to drop this month, it’s not coming out anytime soon. In a recent interview, Strauss Zelnick, the Take-Two chief, confirmed that Rockstar’s marketing plans for GTA 6 begin only in the summer, and it will also be the ideal release window for the GTA 6 trailer 3.

Rockstar’s GTA 6 Summer Marketing Officially Kicks Off Late June, Hints Take Two Boss

Lately, the rumors of the and trailer 3 have caused mass hysteria across social media platforms. In an interview with Variety, when asked about the GTA 6 pricing announcement, the Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that GTA 6 marketing will kick off only in the summer, which fans believe will be the end of June 2026, and put an end to all the baseless rumors:

So the next few weeks I don’t think it’ll be summertime yet, but when it’s summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA 6.

Image Credit: designed by Sanmay / Beebom

Thus, if we are looking for a realistic release window for GTA 6 trailer 3, it will be in the Summer. In case you aren’t aware, summer starts on June 21, so we have one more month ahead of us before we can get a glimpse of Jason and Lucia in action in Vice City.

Contrary to Strauss Zelnick’s comments on GTA 6 marketing, a new rumor has emerged online today that the GTA 6 trailer 3 may arrive before Summer. Graczdari_91, the leaker who dismissed the Best Buy preorders leak earlier, claimed that GTA 6 trailer 3 will be released on May 26, 2026, the previous release date of the game before it was moved to November.

However, Rockstar Games still hasn’t revealed a date for the most anticipated GTA 6 trailer 3. The leaker further stated that the announcement regarding the third trailer will be made either today or tomorrow. But we suggest taking this news with a grain of salt. As the Take-Two boss confirmed, Rockstar is sticking close to its GTA 6 summer marketing plans, as previously revealed. He specifically stated that “the next few weeks I don’t think it’ll be summertime yet.”

Therefore, it’s totally up to gamers to either believe Strauss Zelnick’s words or keep expecting the GTA 6 trailer 3 sometime in May. During the latest earnings call, Strauss Zelnick reaffirmed that GTA 6 won’t face yet another delay. So, if everything goes as planned, we will be drowning in GTA 6 content from late June.

That said, when do you think Rockstar will release the GTA 6 trailer 3? Let us know in the comments below.