No GTA 6 Delay, Final Release Date Reaffirmed by Take Two CEO

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, held another earnings call today, and it brought some good news. Amid rising rumors about yet another GTA 6 delay, the Take-Two CEO has confirmed the release date once again. Want to learn the exact thing said by Strauss Zelnick? Here is everything you need to know.

Strauss Zelnick Confirms No GTA 6 Delay

GTA 6 has already seen two delays, and when new rumors surfaced of yet another GTA 6 delay to 2027, gamers could no longer accept it. Everything hinged on today’s Take-Two earnings call, with all eyes on Strauss Zelnick to clarify the game’s release date. Thankfully, the Take-Two CEO finally cleared all our doubts, confirming that there will be no more delays to the GTA 6 release date. In the Take-Two Interactive earnings call, Strauss Zelnick made the following comment:

Our Fiscal 2026 performance was exceptional and exceeded our initial expectations at every label. We believe Fiscal 2027 will establish new record levels of operating performance driven by the November 19th launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, along with strong execution across our portfolio. We expect to sustain this higher level of scale, generate strong cash flows, and deliver long-term shareholder value as we release our robust development pipeline, continue to optimize our live services and capitalize on new business opportunities.

This confirms that GTA 6 is still set to release on November 19, 2026. This should rest all the doubts that gamers had been harboring ever since the ominous leak. With still six months to go, we are going to continuously see more such leaks in the upcoming days. With GTA 6 hype reaching mass hysteria levels, gamers have to carefully consider every leak that appears in the coming days.

So, what’s your opinion on GTA 6’s release date? Are you excited for the game’s release? Let us know in the comments section below.