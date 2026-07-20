Take-Two CEO Reveals GTA 6 Revenue Expectations in New Letter to Investors

As the release date for GTA 6 approaches, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has provided fans with some new insight into its revenue and overall financial expectations for the fiscal year. In a recent letter to shareholders, Zelnick confirmed that the company is projecting an operating cash flow exceeding $1 billion.

GTA 6 Could Bring In $1 Billion In Revenue for Take-Two Upon Launch

In a recently released letter, Zelnick revealed the company’s forecast of revenue in FY27, predicting more than $1 billion in operating cash flow. The letter claims that this growth is not just based on GTA 6 but also on the rest of its catalogue, like GTA Online. However, since Take-Two is not set to release any other major title in 2026, it is likely that the revenue stats largely rely on the launch of GTA 6.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Apart from the immediate revenue that GTA 6 will bring in, Zelnick also explained how the projected cash flow in the report is part of a broader strategy for the company. Take-Two intends to maintain a flexible balance sheet to pursue more mergers and acquisitions in the future, much like how it handled its acquisition of Zynga in 2022.

Building on this, Zelnick stated: “Backed by our flexible balance sheet and expected operating cash flow of more than $1 billion this fiscal year, we are positioned to realize the creative and commercial potential of our franchises, pursue accretive M&A opportunities and invest in technology that will unlock greater creative capabilities.”

Of course, the actual revenue and overall financial impact of Grand Theft Auto 6 is hard to pinpoint for anyone as of now. While some players believe that the GTA 6 pre-orders will help the title break multiple records in its launch week, others disagree. This is especially true since a recent study dove deep into GTA 6’s possible earnings so far, suggesting around $260 million in pre-orders.

It is always possible that GTA 6 does not break every record in a single week, but rather establishes long-term success just like GTA 5 and GTA Online, which could see even more updates before the release of the title.

GTA 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.