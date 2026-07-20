Take-Two CEO Reveals GTA 6 Revenue Expectations in New Letter to Investors

- Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has sent out a new letter to investors.
- The letter reveals that the company is projecting $1 billion in revenue from GTA 6.
- The company is hoping to maintain a flexible balance sheet, much like its acquisition of Zynga in 2022.
As the release date for GTA 6 approaches, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has provided fans with some new insight into its revenue and overall financial expectations for the fiscal year. In a recent letter to shareholders, Zelnick confirmed that the company is projecting an operating cash flow exceeding $1 billion.
GTA 6 Could Bring In $1 Billion In Revenue for Take-Two Upon Launch
In a recently released letter, Zelnick revealed the company’s forecast of revenue in FY27, predicting more than $1 billion in operating cash flow. The letter claims that this growth is not just based on GTA 6 but also on the rest of its catalogue, like GTA Online. However, since Take-Two is not set to release any other major title in 2026, it is likely that the revenue stats largely rely on the launch of GTA 6.
Apart from the immediate revenue that GTA 6 will bring in, Zelnick also explained how the projected cash flow in the report is part of a broader strategy for the company. Take-Two intends to maintain a flexible balance sheet to pursue more mergers and acquisitions in the future, much like how it handled its acquisition of Zynga in 2022.
Building on this, Zelnick stated: “Backed by our flexible balance sheet and expected operating cash flow of more than $1 billion this fiscal year, we are positioned to realize the creative and commercial potential of our franchises, pursue accretive M&A opportunities and invest in technology that will unlock greater creative capabilities.”
Of course, the actual revenue and overall financial impact of Grand Theft Auto 6 is hard to pinpoint for anyone as of now. While some players believe that the GTA 6 pre-orders will help the title break multiple records in its launch week, others disagree. This is especially true since a recent study dove deep into GTA 6’s possible earnings so far, suggesting around $260 million in pre-orders.
It is always possible that GTA 6 does not break every record in a single week, but rather establishes long-term success just like GTA 5 and GTA Online, which could see even more updates before the release of the title.
GTA 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.