GTA 6 Gameplay Leak Shows Jason Beating a Civilian with a Wrench, Playing Basketball

The first look at the much-awaited GTA 6 gameplay has seemingly appeared online ahead of next week’s Extended Look on Netflix. Fans expected Rockstar to share some gameplay footage during the August 27 extended preview. But in an unexpected turn of events, video clips showing Grand Theft Auto 6’s gameplay have leaked.

The GTA 6 gameplay footage in question has been uploaded to Streamable by an unknown leaker. We cannot link it here for obvious reasons, but you can definitely find it online. The first video (yes, another video just went up as I was typing this) is hardly a minute long and shows Jason, one of GTA 6’s dual protagonists, in and around his beach house.

We then notice Jason walk to the exterior of the house, pick up a basketball (a GTA 6 activity), and casually shoot some hoops and miss, like a lot. Nothing else is shown in the footage, and the HUD is barebones. You’ll find a wallet and home icon with some monies next to them at the top right.

Image Credits: Rockstar Games

The second video clip is what you probably came here to read about. This video, again, is only a minute long, and it comes from the same leaker. Now, it’s more reminiscent of the Grand Theft Auto we know. It shows Jason driving around the Leonida map in GTA 6, doing donuts, and then crashing into a delivery truck.

The delivery truck driver then steps out saying, “I need to get some teeth out of your face.” Then, we see Jason kick the driver and punch him to the ground. Now comes the fun part: Jason picks up a red wrench from the curb and beats the sh*t out of the driver – a civilian.

The leaker has also shared a complete GTA 6 map leak, showing not only Leonida but also all the adjacent islands and more. They shared small pieces of the map, which have already been stitched by the community. Lucia is nowhere to be seen in the videos, except for in the character switcher in the bottom right.

So, the question on everyone’s mind is: Are these GTA 6 gameplay videos real? There is no way to verify the authenticity of the video clips or whether it’s generated using AI. But it appears like the videos are, in fact, real, as Rockstar Games has started taking down the videos and X posts that reposted them.

Moreover, the video clips in question are high-quality and AAA-level, suggesting they are genuine gameplay footage. These clips could be part of the massive Rockstar Games hack from 2022, and they’re only surfacing now to drum up hype for the GTA 6 Extended Look on August 27. We have seen GTA 6 Extended Look runtime leaks, too, along with rumors of it being a mini-series with 3 episodes.

What are your thoughts on the GTA 6 gameplay leak? Do they seem genuine? Let us know in the comments below.