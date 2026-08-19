GTA 6 Brings Back the 6-Star Wanted System, as per Leaks

GTA 6 will have a 6-star Wanted system, according to leaks. Every other GTA game, except Grand Theft Auto 5, had a six-star wanted system, so it seems Rockstar Games plans to return to its roots. The information comes from leaked GTA 6 footage, where we see Jason riding a Vapid ’70 Ganado, one of the known GTA 6 cars.

In the GTA 6 gameplay leak showing Jason beating a civilian, he triggers the Wanted system, and we start seeing the stars appear in the top-right corner in the leaked video. There, we can clearly spot six stars, four of which were greyed out.

GTA 6 Leak Reveals 6-star Wanted System

Just below the stars, we also see new markings showing symbols for clothing, people, and cars. These symbols appear to be based on the criminal activity undertaken by the player. So, the clothing sign is likely for stealing clothes, the car sign for damaging civilian vehicles, and the human sign for hitting civilians.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games (edited by Sanmay / Beebom)

One thing to note is that the leaked GTA 6 footage can be from an old beta version. The mini-map does look a bit murky, so there is a chance that it isn’t the leaked video of the final version of the game. However, even if that much is true, Rockstar Games sticking to a 6-star wanted system for their final version seems quite plausible.

A jailed GTA 6 leaker had already hinted that someone had the source months ago, and it might finally be proven true today. Now, it is very likely that the leaks are indeed real gameplay footage and not AI-generated.

This is because Rockstar Games is deleting any post online within minutes. This clearly hints that the leaks are real and may also be from the GTA 6 extended look scheduled for August 27. The community is definitely buzzing with excitement over all the leaks, and more videos might leak soon.

The leakers have already made a statement online, listing several demands from Rockstar Games. Among the demands, they want Rockstar Games to provide physical game discs instead of empty GTA 6 physical boxes with codes. If you want to hop on GTA 6 at launch, make sure you grab the GTA 6 preorder to get exclusive rewards.

So, what’s your opinion on the leaked GTA 6 footage? Tell us your take in the comments section below.