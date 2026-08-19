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GTA 6 Leak Shows What Looks Like an Honor System, or Something More Interesting?

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
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Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 Ultimate Edition
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • New GTA 6 gameplay videos have been leaked, offering players a first look at what seems to be an honor system.
  • The leaked video features a Jason icon in the bottom-right corner, along with a reactive emoji right under it.
  • The leak also hints at the character switching mechanic between Jason and Lucia.
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New GTA 6 footage has leaked ahead of the upcoming Extended Look showcase on Netflix, giving players their first look at gameplay mechanics in Rockstar’s next major release.

In one of the newly leaked GTA 6 gameplay videos, an in-game Jason icon is shown in the bottom-right corner, alongside an emoji-based honor system reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Leaked GTA 6 Gameplay Video Shows Honor System with a Mood Indicator

There seems to be an emoji under Jason’s icon at the bottom right of the newly leaked GTA 6 gameplay video. From it, we can see that the emoji turns into a frowning face when Jason gets spotted by the cops after he beats a man to death with a wrench in classic GTA fashion.

This implies that there may be a “mood” system that helps determine Jason and Lucia’s feelings at specific points in GTA 6, or this could be GTA 6’s version of an honor system from Red Dead Redemption 2. If the latter’s the case, then GTA 6 having multiple endings is essentially guaranteed.

Previously, popular Brazilian retailer Kabum stated in a pre-order listing that GTA 6 would include a social media feature, allowing players to browse viral videos, follow fictional influencers, and stay updated on Leonida’s events, directly through their in-game smartphone. This aligns with the emoji displayed under Jason’s icon, reflecting how social media perceives his criminal activities.

Jason and Lucia in Vice City outfits
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The new leaked video also hints at a character-switching mechanic between Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, the dual protagonists in GTA 6.

Also Read: GTA 6 Brings Back the 6-Star Wanted System, as per Leaks

The mechanic will likely work similarly to GTA 5’s character-switching system, which allowed you to switch between Michael, Trevor, and Franklin (the three protagonists) at any time while exploring the open world, or sometimes during specific missions.

Amazon Brazil previously leaked GTA 6’s character-switching mechanics, with an official listing stating, “Switch between Jason and Lucia during the story and participate in missions as a duo” and “Two playable protagonists (Jason and Lucia) with co-op mission mechanics.” The new GTA 6 leak further hints at this.

From the new GTA 6 leaks, it’s all but confirmed that some of the previously leaked information was true. The character-switching mechanic between Jason and Lucia, along with the new mood/ honor system mechanic, are two of the few things that have been showcased in the new GTA 6 leaks so far.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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