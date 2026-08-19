Full GTA 6 Map Leaked Online, and It’s Massive

Allegedly, the GTA 6 Leonida map has leaked online, and it would seem that it’s the real thing. It was posted by a group known as Cyberleek. Rockstar Games is currently flagging and taking down posts regarding the leaked GTA 6 Leonida map. Of course, we cannot share the image, but we can talk about the map in detail, which comes alongside the GTA 6 gameplay leak.

GTA 6 Leonida Leaked Map Shows Five Different Counties, Cities, and More

The leaked Leonida map appears to have five counties in GTA 6:

Kelly

Lummox

Leonard

Vice Dale

Mariana

Three of them were already confirmed candidates for the GTA 6 map. Each one is a bit different, but the overall layout is green with flora. Here’s what we can see at a glance from the top-down view.

As seen on the leaked GTA 6 map, Leonard County is based around a waterbody that feeds into the nearby suburbs. Looks like a quiet place to live. In contrast, Lummox County is just thick vegetation and forest. Hardly any houses or infrastructure to be found. It would be a fun place to go for a drive in the many GTA 6 cars and vehicles at your disposal.

Similar to Lummox, Kelly County is also mostly open land. From the leaked GTA 6 Leonida map, we can’t really see any infrastructure in and around it, aside from the bay area on the western coast. As for Mariana, well, it’s mostly just swamp or bayou. However, something is interesting to note.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

There’s a road that leads south to an isolated airstrip off the coast. There seems to be just one road in and out of this location. Lastly, we have Vice Dale County, which looks like the heart and soul of the Leonida map, based on the leaked image. This area could be showcased in the GTA 6 Netflix extended look.

There is infrastructure everywhere, and we can see two distinct runways, which are likely situated inside an airport. This would suggest flight as a possible means of travel and/or transportation; not that it comes as a surprise, but it’s good to know.

Looking at Vice Dale County, we can also see that it is split into two; the main city is on the larger island, while the smaller one is separated and located across the bay to the east. This is by far the largest county in terms of things you should be able to do in-game.

There are also some icons on the leaked GTA 6 Leonida map, but we are unable to decipher what they could be. We assume these could be related to missions or markers that indicate some activity. I suppose we will have to wait until GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, to know what they truly are.

On an ending note, the owner of the GTA 6 Mapping Project states that the map is entirely fake. Given that the team has been tracking locations for a while, it would seem places don’t pan out the way they should. Either way, we will get to know soon enough.

What do you think of the recent GTA 6 leaks? Let us know in the comments below.