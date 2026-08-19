First GTA 6 Radio Song Revealed in Gameplay Leak Footage

Unlike many GTA gamers, the franchise’s songs have always been what hooks me, and that’s no different with GTA 6. A new gameplay leak has seemingly revealed the first GTA 6 radio song, giving fans another small look at what Rockstar has planned for the game’s soundtrack.

The leaked footage features SG Lewis, Robyn, and Channel Tres’ “Impact” playing in the background. The song appears when Jason enters a GTA 6 car, giving us our first apparent look at the music that could make its way into the game’s radio stations.

The track fits the series surprisingly well. “Impact” features the kind of electronic sound that works perfectly during a drive through Vice City in GTA 6. The leaked footage also appears to play the “That’s Enough for Now” line from the song, standing out before the footage ends.

Music has always played a major role in the Grand Theft Auto experience. Rockstar has used radio stations to introduce players to songs they might never have heard otherwise. GTA 6 will likely continue that tradition with a large mix of licensed tracks across different stations.

Of course, this is still leaked footage, so Rockstar has not officially confirmed that “Impact” will appear in the final GTA 6 songs list. The song could also feature in a specific mission or sequence rather than one of the game’s regular radio stations.

The discovery comes from the recent GTA 6 leaked footage, which has already shown Jason in some rather unexpected situations. It includes beating a civilian with a wrench and playing basketball, giving players plenty to dissect before Rockstar’s next official reveal.

Fans also continue to speculate about the upcoming GTA 6 Extended Look. Meanwhile, Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently defended GTA 6’s digital-only release by saying physical discs “don’t really make sense.”

With Rockstar preparing more information for fans, the soundtrack may be just as interesting as the gameplay itself. What are your thoughts on the first GTA 6 radio song, “Impact”, from the revealed gameplay leak footage? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.