Take-Two’s August 7 Investor Call Could Reveal GTA 6 Pre-Order Numbers

The Take-Two investor call on August 7, 2027, could finally reveal GTA 6 pre-order numbers. Everyone, including Tommy Vercetti, is wondering just how many copies were sold after pre-orders went live on June 25, 2026. With this being the latest entry into the franchise and perhaps the most ambitious one (yet), everyone wants some facts and figures around GTA 6 pre-orders.

Take-Two’s Next Investor Call Slated to Reveal More GTA 6 Info That May Shock Fans

A Take-Two investor call is not something out of the ordinary, but what’s interesting here is that it’s being held on a Friday. The head honchos over at Take-Two Interactive plan to hold a conference at 8 AM Eastern Time on August 7, 2026. The early worm will probably still be in bed then.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Based on the notice regarding the Take-Two investor call, which was shared publicly, there’s no mention of GTA 6. However, with that being the talk of the town, there’s really nothing else that requires this urgency. It’s not like they are gathering to discuss the future of community servers for GTA Online, right?

This brings us to the main topic at hand: How many copies of GTA 6 were pre-ordered? Well, based on unverified numbers (mostly rumors), it stands between 40 and 50 million. But taking into account that GTA has always been a huge deal in the gaming world, we could see triple digits as high as 300 million.

Of course, this all depends on the nature of the Take Two investor call. If not GTA 6 pre-order numbers, the conference could be about acquiring new companies. We have to keep in mind that the meeting is not being held by Rockstar Games, but by the company that owns it.

All said and done, it’s interesting to think about the possibility of us getting some real numbers from the Take-Two investor call. If nothing else, it will put into perspective just how massive GTA 6 will be in the years to come.