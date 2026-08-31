GTA 6 Is Making Gore and Dismemberment a Whole Lot More Brutal

Rockstar is taking GTA 6’s gore and dismemberment system beyond anything we have seen in GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Spanish creator El Rubius revealed new details about GTA 6’s brutal gore system after a two-hour hands-off preview at Rockstar North with studio co-head Rob Nelson.

According to El Rubius’ video on the GTA 6 previews, Nelson confirmed that the game will allow you to dismember bodies and rip off limbs from all body parts. Additionally, you can carry bodies and store them in various spots to hide them from the cops. Nelson also said you can hide inside vehicle trunks in GTA 6 to evade the law.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The Spanish YouTuber saw the gore in GTA 6 firsthand when Nelson exploded an NPC’s face with a shotgun blast. Rockstar’s RAGE engine gave Red Dead Redemption 2 its impressive visceral gore and dismemberment system, and the studio is clearly building on that foundation with GTA 6.

We briefly saw the brutality in GTA 6’s Extended Look on Netflix, when Jason used his Focus ability to kill multiple enemies. However, due to YouTube’s obvious restrictions, we didn’t get to see the full extent of it. Fortunately, Nelson has put every concern about GTA 6’s gore to rest with new details about dismemberment.

GTA 6 playthrough, expected to be nearly 80 hours, you will take down plenty of enemies and many more NPCs, so expect flying body parts, blown-off heads and limbs, and brutality that will give even Marvel’s Wolverine a run for its money.

In addition, the GTA 6 weapons armory includes a stacked selection that lets you push the game’s gore system to its full potential. Visible scars, body damage, and realistic injuries will appear on all enemies and other NPCs before their body parts are destroyed.

GTA 6 has no first-person mode, but if it did, it would be much easier to view the gore and damage system up close. Ah well, scoped snipers will have to do for now. So, have you pre-ordered GTA 6 yet? Tell us in the comments section below.