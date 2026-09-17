GTA 6 Will Have “No Recurring Spending” at Launch, Take-Two CEO Confirms

GTA 6 will launch without microtransactions, according to Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick. During Take-Two’s annual shareholder meeting on September 17, Zelnick said the company anticipates “no recurring spending” in GTA 6 at launch, giving players a clearer picture of Rockstar’s plans for the game’s monetization.

Rockstar said there will be no microtransactions in GTA 6 in August. With this statement, Take-Two reaffirms that there will be no monetization in this game when GTA VI launches. This solid statement comes at Take-Two’s annual meeting, right after the GTA 6 album was announced.

When discussing the game, Zelnick said, “no recurring spending anticipated in GTA 6”, specifically addressing what players should expect when the game launches. As GTA 6 will have no physical disc, at least no annoying purchase prompt in the game is the least players can expect.

Image Credit: Take-Two

That wording matters because Take-Two uses “recurrent consumer spending” to describe ongoing revenue from things such as virtual currency, add-on content, in-game purchases, and advertising. The company generated a significant portion of its revenue from these sources during fiscal 2026.

Also Read: How to Get Kingdom Hearts Skins in Fortnite

For GTA 6, however, Take-Two is now explicitly saying it does not anticipate that kind of spending at launch. Given how much GTA Online makes, even Take-Two would be tempted to add some cash-grab mechanics in the biggest video game launch of the decade.

There is an important distinction, however. These comments concern the GTA 6 release. They do not confirm what Rockstar may do with GTA 6 after release, particularly if a new version of GTA Online becomes part of the broader game.

Take-Two has previously said Rockstar will provide more details about the future of the GTA series when it is ready. During an earlier earnings call, Zelnick also declined to discuss how recurrent consumer spending could develop around GTA Online after GTA 6 launches.

Luckily, for now GTA 6 is primarily a single-player game, and the online is not under consideration. In the latest call, Zelnick clearly said,

“GTA 6 is a single-player title and is due to release this November. We will continue to support GTA Online after GTA 6 release and beyond.”

For now, “no recurring spending anticipated in GTA 6” only means no microtransactions. What are your thoughts on the microtransactions situation with GTA 6 having multiple editions? Let us know in the comments.