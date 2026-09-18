GTA 6 Leak Reveals Trevor’s Brutal Option A Ending in Grand Theft Auto 5

The latest GTA 6 content leak rabbit hole has taken fans straight back to GTA 5, revealing the unseen dialog from the game’s original Option A ending. Trevor Philips was apparently supposed to meet an even more horrifying fate.

The newly surfaced material comes from the enormous 192 GB batch of scrapped GTA 5 source code files that suggested GTA 6 may get Liberty City DLC. Recently, the enormous batch of files has been circulating publicly, and data miners continue to dig through the years-old development material.

Among these, X user TJGM received a leak from HeySlickThatsMe that showed an unseen dialogue connected to the ending where Franklin targets Trevor over Michael.

Instead of Trevor crashing into an oil tanker, the leaked dialogue suggests that Rockstar originally considered having him slam into a truck filled with liquid nitrogen. The result would have been brutally fitting for Trevor, as he would freeze before shattering to pieces.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

But Trevor isn’t the only familiar face making a surprise appearance in the latest discoveries. TJGM also revealed cut dialogue involving Brucie from GTA 4, who was apparently planned to appear in GTA 5’s single-player campaign and have missions with Franklin.

The GTA 5 and GTA 6 content leak goes far beyond these alternate possibilities. The whole archive reportedly contains cut GTA 5 content, early dialogue, vehicles, mission information, Agent Trevor, DLC assets, and possibly early GTA 6 files.

Fans should remember that most of the material originates from Rockstar’s 2022 security breach and was not newly created. The archive also reportedly contains evidence of a planned Liberty City expansion for GTA 5 alongside some low-quality GTA 6 map assets that resemble the areas shown in the game’s trailers.

These discoveries underline just how many ideas, characters, and storylines Rockstar explored before settling on GTA 5’s final form.