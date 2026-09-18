GTA 6 May Get Liberty City DLC Based on a Scrapped GTA 5 Expansion

Rockstar Games could make the GTA 6 map much bigger than currently expected by adding Liberty City alongside the State of Leonida. A massive batch of GTA 5 source-code files from Rockstar’s 2023 breach, reportedly totaling around 200 GB, has now surfaced publicly, revealing new details about the cancelled Liberty City expansion and fueling speculation that it could be a part of the GTA 6 map.

According to X user TJGM, who received the information from Ook, a developer and member of the World Travel modding team behind the Liberty City Preservation Project, the leaked files include an expanded layout of GTA 5’s planned Liberty City expansion, reconstructed using shoreline data.

The user claimed Rockstar likely pushed the Liberty City DLC to GTA 6. The leaked layout also looks expanded from GTA 4’s Liberty City, which already felt huge for its time. The leaked files also reveal new areas of Liberty City, suggesting Rockstar made decent progress on the expansion.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Thanks to GTA Online and its unwavering support, the company eventually cancelled development on the expansion. However, with recent reports suggesting GTA 6 online launch in 2027, Rockstar could easily implement the expansion to make its biggest game ever even bigger.

Take-Two has also confirmed GTA Online support after GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, leaving room for a major Liberty City DLC. Rockstar could still scrap the project and focus on Leonida. But its reported progress implies it may not be off the table just yet.

For now, Rockstar is focusing on making Leonida the biggest GTA map ever. The GTA 6 map is said to be 2x bigger than GTA 5 and 3x bigger than Red Dead Redemption 2, so even without a Liberty City DLC, it’s still incredibly massive.

If they did make a Liberty City DLC, support for the game would go beyond what Rockstar originally did with GTA 5’s campaign. That said, what do you think about a GTA 6 Liberty City DLC? Tell us in the comments section below.