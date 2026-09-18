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GTA 6 May Get Liberty City DLC Based on a Scrapped GTA 5 Expansion

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot with Jason and Lucia, with GTA 4's Liberty City in the background.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • A massive batch of GTA 5 source-code files from Rockstar’s 2023 breach is going public, revealing new details about the cancelled Liberty City expansion.
  • The files reveal a new layout for GTA 5’s cancelled Liberty City expansion, which could potentially return as GTA 6 DLC.
  • The leak also reveals a full outline and dedicated shoreline audio zones, suggesting Rockstar made significant progress on the expansion.
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Rockstar Games could make the GTA 6 map much bigger than currently expected by adding Liberty City alongside the State of Leonida. A massive batch of GTA 5 source-code files from Rockstar’s 2023 breach, reportedly totaling around 200 GB, has now surfaced publicly, revealing new details about the cancelled Liberty City expansion and fueling speculation that it could be a part of the GTA 6 map.

According to X user TJGM, who received the information from Ook, a developer and member of the World Travel modding team behind the Liberty City Preservation Project, the leaked files include an expanded layout of GTA 5’s planned Liberty City expansion, reconstructed using shoreline data.

The user claimed Rockstar likely pushed the Liberty City DLC to GTA 6. The leaked layout also looks expanded from GTA 4’s Liberty City, which already felt huge for its time. The leaked files also reveal new areas of Liberty City, suggesting Rockstar made decent progress on the expansion.

GTA 4's Liberty City, which could be expanded for a GTA 6 DLC.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Thanks to GTA Online and its unwavering support, the company eventually cancelled development on the expansion. However, with recent reports suggesting GTA 6 online launch in 2027, Rockstar could easily implement the expansion to make its biggest game ever even bigger.

Take-Two has also confirmed GTA Online support after GTA 6 launches on November 19, 2026, leaving room for a major Liberty City DLC. Rockstar could still scrap the project and focus on Leonida. But its reported progress implies it may not be off the table just yet.

For now, Rockstar is focusing on making Leonida the biggest GTA map ever. The GTA 6 map is said to be 2x bigger than GTA 5 and 3x bigger than Red Dead Redemption 2, so even without a Liberty City DLC, it’s still incredibly massive.

If they did make a Liberty City DLC, support for the game would go beyond what Rockstar originally did with GTA 5’s campaign. That said, what do you think about a GTA 6 Liberty City DLC? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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