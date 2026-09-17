GTA 6 May Move Beyond Consoles as Take-Two CEO Considers a PC Strategy

The conversation around GTA 6 coming to PC has received a fascinating twist coming from the top of Take-Two Interactive. During the company’s annual shareholder meeting, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick suggested that if traditional console platforms become commercially unviable, the publisher could turn toward a more PC-focused strategy.

While this does not confirm a full GTA 6 PC launch simultaneously on November 19, 2026, it still shows how the parent company of Rockstar Games is eyeing the changing economics of gaming hardware.

When asked about the rising console prices at the Take-Two annual shareholder meeting, Strauss Zelnick reportedly said, “If the console platform is not viable, we will adopt a PC strategy, which we’re seeing is widely adopted.”

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The comments arrive right after Rockstar revealed the GTA 6 music album with 6 new original tracks. Although the statement doesn’t mean that Take-Two believes consoles are disappearing, it highlights the concern that console hardware is becoming expensive every year.

Strauss has always liked maintaining the traditional gaming experience of playing major titles on a television with a controller. However, he also believes that the gaming industry is gradually shifting toward more open platforms, and PC is becoming an increasingly important destination for premium AAA-tier games.

So, with console prices rising, PC becomes a more flexible and accessible gaming platform. That possibility becomes more intriguing as Rockstar continues to grow its cultural footprint with the GTA 6 album artists revealed so far.

The possibility is again backed up by the recent remarks by VGC editor-in-chief Andy Robinson, suggesting the GTA 6 PC version might be released sooner than you may expect.

Well, Zelnick’s remark suggests that Take-Two is preparing for a gaming market where PC could become the central part of the long-term strategy. However, Take-Two has also made it clear that GTA 6 is confirmed to release on consoles first and is announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.