No First-Person Mode in GTA 6 at Launch, Rockstar Confirms

While GTA 6 is shaping up to be Rockstar’s most ambitious video game yet, one popular feature has not made the cut from the franchise’s earlier releases. Rockstar has confirmed today that GTA 6 will not have a dedicated first-person mode.

The confirmation comes from influencer Davy Jones, who was invited to Rockstar North for a GTA 6 preview. The development lead and co-studio head Rob Nelson discussed the studio’s approach to the camera perspective at the preview event and explained that GTA 6 is primarily built around a third-person view.

This point is further justified, as there was not a single showcase of first-person mode in the latest GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look. The decision is notable because GTA 5 and GTA Online’s first-person POV became one of its biggest additions when it arrived on consoles and PC.

For GTA 6, however, the first-person functionality is being limited. Players can still enter first-person mode while aiming with certain weapons in GTA 6, but no such exclusive mode for the entire game.

This push to the third-person animation comes due to the detailed animations that Jason and Lucia share in the game. The latest show on Netflix gave away some police encounters, robberies, and explorations that look and feel best from a third-person view.

This doesn’t mean that Rockstar is backing away from immersion. The phone in GTA 6, vehicle interiors, the relationship between Jason and Lucia, and the police chases are all designed to make Leonida feel more alive.