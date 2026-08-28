Home > News > No First-Person Mode in GTA 6 at Launch, Rockstar Confirms

No First-Person Mode in GTA 6 at Launch, Rockstar Confirms

Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
GTA 6 first person mode - player looking at the driver
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will not have a first-person mode.
  • First-person will still be available in limited situations, including aiming down sights with certain weapons.
  • Rockstar is focusing heavily on detailed third-person animation and interactions.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

While GTA 6 is shaping up to be Rockstar’s most ambitious video game yet, one popular feature has not made the cut from the franchise’s earlier releases. Rockstar has confirmed today that GTA 6 will not have a dedicated first-person mode.

The confirmation comes from influencer Davy Jones, who was invited to Rockstar North for a GTA 6 preview. The development lead and co-studio head Rob Nelson discussed the studio’s approach to the camera perspective at the preview event and explained that GTA 6 is primarily built around a third-person view.

Jason driving car in GTA 6
No first person in GTA 6

This point is further justified, as there was not a single showcase of first-person mode in the latest GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look. The decision is notable because GTA 5 and GTA Online’s first-person POV became one of its biggest additions when it arrived on consoles and PC.

Also Read: GTA 6 Will Make You Work for Jason and Lucia’s Romantic Relationship

For GTA 6, however, the first-person functionality is being limited. Players can still enter first-person mode while aiming with certain weapons in GTA 6, but no such exclusive mode for the entire game.

This push to the third-person animation comes due to the detailed animations that Jason and Lucia share in the game. The latest show on Netflix gave away some police encounters, robberies, and explorations that look and feel best from a third-person view.

This doesn’t mean that Rockstar is backing away from immersion. The phone in GTA 6, vehicle interiors, the relationship between Jason and Lucia, and the police chases are all designed to make Leonida feel more alive.

Related Articles
GTA 6 Confirms Six-Star Wanted Level and Smarter Police Pursuits
Bipradeep Biswas Aug 28, 2026
GTA 6 Lets You Call In Jason or Lucia for Heists When You Need Them
Matthew Wilkins Aug 28, 2026
GTA 6 Playthrough Could Exceed 80 Hours, Suggests Rockstar’s Rob Nelson
Sagnik Adhikary Aug 28, 2026
GTA 6 Map Size Is 2x Bigger than GTA 5 and 3x Bigger than RDR2
Sanmay Chakrabarti Aug 28, 2026
#Tags
GTA 6featured
Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...