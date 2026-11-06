Midnight Launch Events Are Coming for GTA 6 Physical Buyers

Geekay Games, a UAE-based gaming retailer, has announced the first GTA 6 midnight launch events across its stores in Dubai. Players across the UAE can visit their nearest Geekay Games outlet at 8 PM UAE time on November 11, 2026, to pick up their copy of GTA 6. However, the physical edition won’t include a disc.

According to Geekay Game’s Instagram post on November 6, 2026, the GTA 6 midnight launch won’t only include the game but also ” fun activities and plenty of prizes to be won.” Players who have secured their GTA 6 pre-orders can walk into the store to collect their copies, while others can purchase the game for the first time on November 11.

Image Credit: Instagram/@GEEKAY & Rockstar Games

With GTA 6 preloads starting on November 10, players can redeem their Code-in-Box copies and start downloading the game as soon as they get their codes. However, the game will not unlock until November 19. Rockstar is following a local midnight schedule, so check out our GTA 6 countdown to find out how long you have until release.

Furthermore, Geekay Games hasn’t confirmed whether the prizes at its GTA 6 midnight launch in Dubai will include themed merchandise or something entirely different, similar to the GTA 6 Walmart-exclusive pre-order bonuses.

The GTA 6 physical edition includes a digital download code, with a separate bonus code to claim the GTA 6 Vice City Vintage Pack pre-order bonus. This pack unlocks new hairstyles and outfits for both Jason and Lucia, the game’s dual protagonists.

With Geekay Games among the first retailers to announce a GTA 6 midnight launch, other retailers, including US-based GameStop, could follow suit, just as they did for the recently released The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake.

That said, you think GTA 6 should have more midnight launch events, even without a physical disc? Let us know what you think in the comments below.