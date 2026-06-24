All GTA 6 Pre-Orders Comes with ‘Vintage Vice City Pack’ for That Hint of Nostalgia

Rockstar Games is set to kick off GTA 6 pre-orders at midnight local time. Ahead of the pre-orders going live, Rockstar has finally unveiled the GTA 6 preorder bonus: The Vintage Vice City Pack, which every player will receive for reserving their copy early.

Rockstar Reveals GTA 6 Preorder Bonuses

No matter whether you order the GTA 6 Standard or the Ultimate edition, Rockstar has confirmed that players will receive the “Vintage Vice City Pack” as a pre-order bonus. The developer has also confirmed that all GTA pre-orders and purchases made before November 20, 2026, will only be eligible for the GTA 6 Vintage Vice City Pack pre-order bonus.

The Vintage Vice City Pack includes retro outfits for Jason and Lucia, new hairstyles, weapon patterns, and vehicles. So, here are all the confirmed GTA 6 pre-order bonuses:

’55 Vapid Stanier (classic sedan car in GTA 6)

Shore Court Personal Garage

Jason’s linen suit (vintage pastel)

New hairstyles for Jason

Lucia’s red sequin mini dress

Lucia curl hairstyle

Tropical Weapon Pattern for Uzi

As you can see, all the unique benefits players receive for pre-ordering GTA 6 are inspired by the iconic GTA Vice City. We may never get to see Tommy Vercetti roaming the streets of Vice City in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 title. But the GTA 6 pre-order bonuses let players style Jason and Lucia with classic Vice City flair, taking us on a nostalgia trip back to the days when we first played Vice City.

In addition to the GTA 6 pre-order bonuses, Rockstar has also announced that GTA 6 preload will begin on November 12, 2026, one full week ahead of the official launch for people who reserve their copies early.

If you are wondering how many GTA 6 editions are available, the game will have only two editions: Standard and Ultimate. In the meantime, what do you think about the GTA 6 preorder bonuses? Let us know in the comments below.