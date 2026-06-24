All GTA 6 Pre-Orders Comes with ‘Vintage Vice City Pack’ for That Hint of Nostalgia

- Rockstar Games has announced GTA 6 pre-order bonuses today.
- Gamers who have placed their pre-orders before November 20, 2026, will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack.
- The Vintage Vice City Pack includes new outfits, hairstyles, weapon patterns, etc.
Rockstar Games is set to kick off GTA 6 pre-orders at midnight local time. Ahead of the pre-orders going live, Rockstar has finally unveiled the GTA 6 preorder bonus: The Vintage Vice City Pack, which every player will receive for reserving their copy early.
Rockstar Reveals GTA 6 Preorder Bonuses
No matter whether you order the GTA 6 Standard or the Ultimate edition, Rockstar has confirmed that players will receive the “Vintage Vice City Pack” as a pre-order bonus. The developer has also confirmed that all GTA pre-orders and purchases made before November 20, 2026, will only be eligible for the GTA 6 Vintage Vice City Pack pre-order bonus.
The Vintage Vice City Pack includes retro outfits for Jason and Lucia, new hairstyles, weapon patterns, and vehicles. So, here are all the confirmed GTA 6 pre-order bonuses:
- ’55 Vapid Stanier (classic sedan car in GTA 6)
- Shore Court Personal Garage
- Jason’s linen suit (vintage pastel)
- New hairstyles for Jason
- Lucia’s red sequin mini dress
- Lucia curl hairstyle
- Tropical Weapon Pattern for Uzi
As you can see, all the unique benefits players receive for pre-ordering GTA 6 are inspired by the iconic GTA Vice City. We may never get to see Tommy Vercetti roaming the streets of Vice City in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 title. But the GTA 6 pre-order bonuses let players style Jason and Lucia with classic Vice City flair, taking us on a nostalgia trip back to the days when we first played Vice City.
In addition to the GTA 6 pre-order bonuses, Rockstar has also announced that GTA 6 preload will begin on November 12, 2026, one full week ahead of the official launch for people who reserve their copies early.
If you are wondering how many GTA 6 editions are available, the game will have only two editions: Standard and Ultimate. In the meantime, what do you think about the GTA 6 preorder bonuses? Let us know in the comments below.