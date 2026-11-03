GTA 6 Preloads Now Start Two Days Early on November 10

Rockstar has released an unexpected blog on its website, announcing that GTA 6 preloads will now begin two days early on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Previously, the studio stated that the GTA 6 preloads would begin on November 12, since physical copies with digital download codes would start shipping on that date.

However, that’s fortunately not the case, at least for the digital version. Rockstar’s Newswire blog states that players who have secured their digital GTA 6 pre-orders can start their preloads on November 10 on their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, which will take up 212 GB, at the following times:

PS5: 12 AM local time (November 10, 2026)

12 AM local time (November 10, 2026) Xbox Series X|S: 12 AM GMT (November 10, 2026)

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has also confirmed that players who purchased the GTA 6 physical copy, or the code-in-the-box version, can preload it on November 12, 2026, once it ships to their locations. This gives players who pre-purchased the digital version a 10-day head start to preload the game before its November 19 launch.

Meanwhile, players with the physical copy can preload all 212 gigs of it a week before release. Speaking of preloads, if you want to play GTA 6 early using the New Zealand trick, you better preload it as soon as you can.

In the same Newswire blog, Rockstar announced it would add printable GTA 6 cover art poster and a map of GTA 6’s Leonida as a free digital download on its official website. Furthermore, the studio will add a purchasable double-sided physical version of this poster shortly after GTA 6’s release date, as a standalone $0.99 purchase or with any purchase from the Rockstar Store.

However, the studio has yet to confirm whether these posters or maps will be included in the GTA 6 physical edition or whether the game will receive a day-one patch on November 19. That said, do your GTA 6 preloads begin on November 10 or 12? Tell us in the comments section below.