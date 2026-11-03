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GTA 6 Preloads Now Start Two Days Early on November 10

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Jason and Lucia on a bike in GTA 6.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 preloads will begin two days early on November 10, 2026.
  • The preloads will require 212 GB of storage and begin at local midnight on PS5 and 12 AM GMT on Xbox Series X|S.
  • The studio also confirmed that players who have purchased the GTA 6 physical edition can begin preloading on November 12.
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Rockstar has released an unexpected blog on its website, announcing that GTA 6 preloads will now begin two days early on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Previously, the studio stated that the GTA 6 preloads would begin on November 12, since physical copies with digital download codes would start shipping on that date.

However, that’s fortunately not the case, at least for the digital version. Rockstar’s Newswire blog states that players who have secured their digital GTA 6 pre-orders can start their preloads on November 10 on their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, which will take up 212 GB, at the following times:

  • PS5: 12 AM local time (November 10, 2026)
  • Xbox Series X|S: 12 AM GMT (November 10, 2026)
New image of GTA 6's Leonida, revealed with the preload announcement.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Rockstar has also confirmed that players who purchased the GTA 6 physical copy, or the code-in-the-box version, can preload it on November 12, 2026, once it ships to their locations. This gives players who pre-purchased the digital version a 10-day head start to preload the game before its November 19 launch.

Meanwhile, players with the physical copy can preload all 212 gigs of it a week before release. Speaking of preloads, if you want to play GTA 6 early using the New Zealand trick, you better preload it as soon as you can.

In the same Newswire blog, Rockstar announced it would add printable GTA 6 cover art poster and a map of GTA 6’s Leonida as a free digital download on its official website. Furthermore, the studio will add a purchasable double-sided physical version of this poster shortly after GTA 6’s release date, as a standalone $0.99 purchase or with any purchase from the Rockstar Store.

However, the studio has yet to confirm whether these posters or maps will be included in the GTA 6 physical edition or whether the game will receive a day-one patch on November 19. That said, do your GTA 6 preloads begin on November 10 or 12? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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