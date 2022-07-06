Google Announces Startup School India Initiative for Founders

Google has announced Startup School India, the company’s initiative to empower startups in the country. Startup School India is a 9-week virtual program featuring fireside chats between Google leaders and collaborators from across the startup ecosystem.

Google Announces Startup School India Initiative

The program will cover instructional modules on subjects like shaping an effective product strategy, deep dives on product user value, roadmapping & PRD development, building apps for Next Billion Users in markets like India, driving user acquisition, and more. You can check the complete list of speakers here.

Google notes that the startup ecosystem is no longer restricted to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, or Hyderabad. In fact, the company points out that cities like Jaipur, Indore, and Gorakhpur are gaining momentum and account for almost 50% of recognized startups in the country.

“Startup School is an excellent initiative to reach founders at scale in India. As more young, tech savvy founders start to build their businesses, it’s important that the fundamentals of company-building are well thought out so that founders can build for the long-term,” said Gayatri Yadav, Chief Marketing Officer, Sequoia India and Southeast Asia.

Google’s program is aimed at early-stage founders with a minimum viable product. Notably, the attendees will have the option to pick the modules to attend. In its announcement blog post, the company says there will also be opportunities for founders to get insights on what makes an effective founder, how to formalize hiring, and more. If you’re interested to be a part of the Startup School India initiative, you can register for the program from here.