Google has announced a new short-form vertical video app called Tangi for creative videos. The app comes from Google’s experimental lab Area 120.

With Tangi, Google aims to provide a one-stop destination for quick DIY videos, tutorials, and art. The app looks like a hybrid of Pinterest and TikTok. Unlike TikTok, users can create up to 60-second vertical videos with Tangi.

The app’s name is inspired by the words “TeAch aNd GIve”, and “tangible”. Google encourages creators to upload creative videos across crafting, cooking, cosmetics, fashion, and beauty categories.

There is a “Try It” feature in the app that lets viewers recreate the video and post their submissions. Creators can then view the video to provide suggestions in the comments. This way, the app attempts to build a community with the view of creating a healthy interaction between creators and viewers.

You can view the videos you’ve liked whenever you want from the “Liked” section in your profile. The profile also shows you the total number of views and likes for all your videos along with the number of followers. It is worth noting that your liked videos are private and won’t be visible to others when they visit your profile.

With all that said, you will have to wait a bit longer to start creating videos on Tangi. You may join the waitlist to get early access to create videos. You can, however, view the videos that are already present in the platform through the iOS app and on the web. Surprisingly, Google has no word on the availability of an Android app yet.

Check out Google Tangi from the link below and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.

Download Google Tangi | Join Google Tangi Creators Waitlist