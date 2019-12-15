With the holiday season right around the corner, Google wants to offer a helping hand to users. It has now launched “Google Shopping 100,” a dedicated website to showcase the trending products in the U.S. It aims to be your gifting guide, making it easier for you to make a choice at the last moment.

In its official blog post, Google mentions that classics are still ranked high among popular presents but Google Shopping 100 is going to highlight “items that are rising in popularity to give you fresh ideas and keep you up to speed on the latest.”

As shown in the GIF below, the website will show you popular products across a range of categories including technology, toys & games, home goods, personal care, and more. It shows you around 10 and more trending products in 2019 in each category. Home Goods such as Dyson’s vacuum cleaners, games such as Death Stranding, and Google Assistant and Alexa-backed smart speakers are some of the trending bets this holiday season.

That’s a lot of gift ideas for someone who’s having a hard time trying to figure out what they should get for their little niece, loving wife or mum. The listings, however, just give you a look at the products rising in popularity, trending and rising searchers. It’s not an overall look at what’s trending in 2019.

Now that we have gotten that out of the way, Google Shopping 100 is also going to be a handy shopping companion. It not only offers you a broad range of suggestions but you can tap on any of the trending products to get the best possible deals. The platform will allow you to “search thousands of online stores and compare prices, so you know you’re getting a great deal no matter where you shop.”

Go ahead and check out Google Shopping 100 from the link right here. If you don’t come across any good deals online, you can search whether they are available offline using the Shopping tab on Google. Sounds handy, right?