Google Search Tests a New Pitch-Black Dark Theme on Desktop

Let’s face it! We all love dark mode for numerous reasons. For starters, it reduces the strain on the eyes during long web-browsing sessions, and secondly, it saves battery on AMOLED screen devices. Thanks to the popularity of the dark theme, Google has added a dark mode to its various platforms, including Google Search. The search giant is now making some changes and started testing a pitch-black dark theme for its desktop website.

Google Tests Pitch-Black Dark Theme in Search

According to a recent report, Google is currently testing a new pitch-black (color code #000000) dark theme for Search, replacing its older dark gray shade in the background of the search result pages. The company is reportedly rolling out the new look as part of an A/B test, which means that it is currently available to only some users.

For those unaware, Google started testing the dark mode for Search in early 2021, before rolling it out for all users in September last year. Although the dark theme in Google Search applies a dark background to the UI, the background color is not quite black. It is currently a darker shade of gray instead of pitch-black or AMOLED black, which many people prefer. This might change soon.

While the Google homepage will appear with the same dark-gray shade, the search results page appears different for those who get access to the new look. Anmol from our team was able to access the new pitch-black dark theme on the search results page. You can check out the comparison between the current background and the new pitch-black background of the search results page right below. Current Gray dark theme (L) vs New Pitch-black theme (R) on Google Search

As for the availability of the new pitch-black dark theme in Google Search, 9to5Google reports it is randomly appearing and going away for users. If you want to see if it is available for you, go to Google Search -> Tap on the Settings option in the top right corner -> Select the Dark Theme option under Appearances to see if it’s the new or the old theme.

There is no information on when Google will roll it out for global users. So, stay tuned for further updates. Also, let us know if you can access the new dark theme and which dark theme in Google Search do you like in the comments below.