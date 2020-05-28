Google is planning to switch the user interface of its search engine – Google Search to Material Design cards on the web. As spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google, the visual change utilizes cards for displaying search results.

According to the report, the software giant is testing the card layout with a shadow effect. While we already have cards on some aspects of search results such as the knowledge graph, this test brings the card layout to the entire search results page. Take a look at it in the image attached below.

The redesigned interface appears to be part of a limited test as of now. The report mentions they were able to access the new UI from just a single device and we didn’t see it in any of the devices here.

We will have to wait until Google makes an announcement to know if this card layout would get a wider rollout. Either way, this redesign will be a minor visual change that could potentially improve the user experience in Google Search.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time we are seeing card layout on Google Search. The mobile version of Google Search has been using card UI for quite some time now. Also, as 9to5Google points out, card search results were once spotted on the desktop back in 2016.

I personally prefer the new card design as it gives a modern outlook to the search results page. Which side are you on? Tell us in the comments.