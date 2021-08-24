As the Google Play Store is home to thousands of apps and games, chances are you often check user reviews of apps and games before downloading them onto your device. So, to improve the experience and to enable you to see region- and device-specific user reviews, Google will bring two significant changes to its digital marketplace later this year.

Starting from November this year, users will see region-specific ratings and reviews of apps and games on the Google Play Store. That means that if a user checks the ratings of any app or game on the Play Store after November, they will see reviews and ratings from users in their country instead of the global ratings and reviews.

Moreover, from early 2022, the Play Store will also show specific ratings and reviews of apps and games based on the device of the user, be it a tablet, Chromebook, foldable, or smartphone.

Now, for those unaware, currently, the Google Play Store shows ratings and reviews from global users. This does not always benefit apps or games as some of them might have region-specific issues for which the negative user reviews set the global perception for them. So, with this change, the Mountain View giant aims to avoid that situation.

Later, from early 2022, the company will start showing device-specific ratings and reviews for apps and games on the Play Store. This way, users will see comments and ratings of apps and games specific to the type of device they are using. Google says that “this will give users a better impression of the experience that they can expect for the device they’re using.”

Other than these changes, Google is also bringing some important changes to Google Play Console, including device type insights, easier ways to download data, and more flexible date and period selection options. You can check out the details about these in Google’s recent official blog post.